Crèmeitalia and White Rivers Media Raise Funding for Expansion and Innovation The following startups have announced their latest investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Prateek Mittal & Rajas Dhote, Co-founders at Crèmeitalia

Crèmeitalia Raises INR 18 Cr in Series A Funding to Boost Growth

Italian cheese brand Crèmeitalia has secured INR 18 crore (USD 2.1 million) in a Series A funding round led by the Amit Jatia Family Office, with participation from the BL Taparia Family Office (B2V Ventures) and other prominent investors, including Nikhil Vora of Sixth Sense Ventures and the Vikram Saboo & Family.

The capital infusion will drive the company's plans to expand operations, establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facility, and strengthen its retail and distribution network. The funds will also support digital marketing campaigns and brand-building efforts through curated sampling experiences and trade show participation.

Prateek Mittal, Co-founder and CEO of Crèmeitalia, said, "We are thrilled to welcome an illustrious group of investors from diverse industries. Their business acumen, strategic relationships, and expert guidance will play a pivotal role in propelling our growth journey. With this funding round, our goal is to achieve a 5X scale-up in the next 18-24 months while building a robust, fundamentally strong business that sets new benchmarks in the industry."

Rajas Dhote, Co-founder and COO, emphasised the operational benefits, saying, "This fundraiser will help us enhance manufacturing expertise, achieve higher gross margins, and deliver superior value to customers."

Veefin Group Invests in White Rivers Media to Enhance Digital Marketing Capabilities

Veefin Group has made a strategic investment in Mumbai-based White Rivers Media (WRM), adding the digital marketing agency as the 11th company in its expanding ecosystem. This move aims to leverage WRM's creative and media solutions, MarTech capabilities, and marketing transformation expertise.

WRM, with a 600-strong team, serves clients across BFSI, entertainment, FMCG, real estate, and e-commerce sectors. Its innovative solutions help brands navigate the evolving digital landscape and scale with precision.

Raja Debnath, Chairperson, Co-founder and CEO, Veefin Group said, "At Veefin Group, we have built a strong ecosystem that empowers businesses with cutting-edge financial technology and digital transformation solutions. Through this strategic investment, we are enhancing our ecosystem with deep MarTech expertise, creative digital marketing solutions, and a proven track record of success. This partnership enables us to offer clients a more integrated approach—combining technology with AI-led, data-driven marketing to drive engagement and business growth. Together, we are unlocking new possibilities for businesses to scale faster and compete smarter in a digital-first world."

Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO of WRM, highlighted, "Together, we are building future-ready marketing solutions that drive measurable impact and accelerate growth in high-potential international markets."

The investment will focus on developing advanced AI-driven marketing automation, predictive analytics, and customer engagement models, setting new benchmarks in digital marketing innovation.

Veefin Group, founded in 2020, continues its mission to be a global leader in working capital technology, offering comprehensive solutions across supply chain finance, digital lending, and financial analytics.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Rupeeflo, LegUp, and Rubyworks Secure Early-Stage Funding to Drive Growth

Here are the latest investment disclosures from Indian startups.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Venturi Partners Invests USD 25 Mn in Affordable Footwear Brand JQR

The funding is set to drive JQR's expansion into new offline markets, the establishment of an online platform, and the enhancement of its product range to cater to India's growing demand for affordable yet high-quality sneakers.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Finvolve to Invest INR 300-350 Cr in 2025, Targeting 40-45 High-Impact Startups

Finvolve's Accelerator Fund will invest INR 50 lakhs to INR 1 crore per startup, while its Seed Fund will deploy INR 4 crore to INR 8 crore, boosting market entry and innovation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Pride of His Hometown': Who Is DeepSeek Founder Liang Wenfeng? What to Know About the 40-Year Old Billionaire

Wenfeng previously ran a hedge fund with $14 billion in assets.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

Save Big on the Top 8 MS Office Programs, Only one Payment of $60

Get essential Microsoft Office programs with redesigned tools for easily customized functions and aesthetics.

By Entrepreneur Store