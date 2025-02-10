You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Crèmeitalia Raises INR 18 Cr in Series A Funding to Boost Growth

Italian cheese brand Crèmeitalia has secured INR 18 crore (USD 2.1 million) in a Series A funding round led by the Amit Jatia Family Office, with participation from the BL Taparia Family Office (B2V Ventures) and other prominent investors, including Nikhil Vora of Sixth Sense Ventures and the Vikram Saboo & Family.

The capital infusion will drive the company's plans to expand operations, establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facility, and strengthen its retail and distribution network. The funds will also support digital marketing campaigns and brand-building efforts through curated sampling experiences and trade show participation.

Prateek Mittal, Co-founder and CEO of Crèmeitalia, said, "We are thrilled to welcome an illustrious group of investors from diverse industries. Their business acumen, strategic relationships, and expert guidance will play a pivotal role in propelling our growth journey. With this funding round, our goal is to achieve a 5X scale-up in the next 18-24 months while building a robust, fundamentally strong business that sets new benchmarks in the industry."

Rajas Dhote, Co-founder and COO, emphasised the operational benefits, saying, "This fundraiser will help us enhance manufacturing expertise, achieve higher gross margins, and deliver superior value to customers."

Veefin Group Invests in White Rivers Media to Enhance Digital Marketing Capabilities

Veefin Group has made a strategic investment in Mumbai-based White Rivers Media (WRM), adding the digital marketing agency as the 11th company in its expanding ecosystem. This move aims to leverage WRM's creative and media solutions, MarTech capabilities, and marketing transformation expertise.

WRM, with a 600-strong team, serves clients across BFSI, entertainment, FMCG, real estate, and e-commerce sectors. Its innovative solutions help brands navigate the evolving digital landscape and scale with precision.

Raja Debnath, Chairperson, Co-founder and CEO, Veefin Group said, "At Veefin Group, we have built a strong ecosystem that empowers businesses with cutting-edge financial technology and digital transformation solutions. Through this strategic investment, we are enhancing our ecosystem with deep MarTech expertise, creative digital marketing solutions, and a proven track record of success. This partnership enables us to offer clients a more integrated approach—combining technology with AI-led, data-driven marketing to drive engagement and business growth. Together, we are unlocking new possibilities for businesses to scale faster and compete smarter in a digital-first world."

Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO of WRM, highlighted, "Together, we are building future-ready marketing solutions that drive measurable impact and accelerate growth in high-potential international markets."

The investment will focus on developing advanced AI-driven marketing automation, predictive analytics, and customer engagement models, setting new benchmarks in digital marketing innovation.

Veefin Group, founded in 2020, continues its mission to be a global leader in working capital technology, offering comprehensive solutions across supply chain finance, digital lending, and financial analytics.