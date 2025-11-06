A select group of ten startups will make up the first cohort, with applications opening in early 2026. LegaXy and IIML-EIC will jointly oversee the evaluation process.

Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has joined hands with the IIM Lucknow's Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML-EIC) and LegaXy, a next-generation sports, media, and entertainment company, to launch India's first Sportstech, eSports, and Gaming Accelerator.

The accelerator aims to nurture early-stage ventures working in sports technology, eSports, gaming, and new-age media sectors witnessing significant growth in India's digital economy. It will operate from IIM Lucknow's EIC, combining academic research with business mentorship and industry partnerships.

LegaXy will contribute its expertise in athlete management, sports branding, and media innovation, while IIML-EIC will provide mentorship, incubation support, and investor connections.

Together, they plan to identify and support startups that develop technologies to improve athletic performance, enhance fan engagement, and strengthen India's growing gaming and eSports ecosystem.

A curated cohort of ten startups will form the first batch of the program. Applications for participation will open in early 2026 through a nationwide call, followed by an evaluation process led by LegaXy and IIML-EIC.

Selected startups will receive guidance on seed funding, go-to-market strategies, and business scaling, along with access to industry experts and sports organizations.

"The game is changing, both on and off the field. Initiatives like this accelerator will fuel innovation, helping startups transform sports, gaming, and fan experiences while positioning India as a global leader in sportainment," said Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Yamini Bhushan Pandey, Managing Director and CEO of IIM Lucknow EIC, added, "Through this Sportstech Acceleration Program, we aim to empower startups that are redefining the intersection of sports, technology, and new-age media, enabling them to scale globally with the right mentorship, market access, and investor support."

Amitesh Shah, Founder and CEO of LegaXy, highlighted, "This partnership represents a powerful fusion of academia, entrepreneurship, and sporting excellence. Together, we're building an ecosystem that will accelerate innovation and help shape the future of SportsTech, eSports, and Gaming in India."

As India's sports and gaming industries expand rapidly, the new accelerator is expected to provide a structured platform for innovation, bridging research and market opportunities while strengthening the country's position in the global sportainment arena.