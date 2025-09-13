The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Crion Technologies Secures INR 3.5 Cr Funding

Crion Technologies, a digital solutions firm specialising in IoT, AI, AR/VR, and cloud technologies, has secured INR 3.5 crore in a funding round led by SIG Tattva, the corporate venture capital arm of Somany Impresa Group.

Founded in 2016 by Rahul K, Karthik Pondugula, and Rathees Paneerselvam, the startup focuses on advanced digital twin solutions to enhance industrial asset management and efficiency.

Its flagship platform, Clonos, offers real-time insights and predictive capabilities to reduce downtime and improve decision making for enterprises.

The startup also promotes its "Augmented Workforce" vision to support training, maintenance, and operational performance in manufacturing and process industries.

With this funding, Crion Technologies aims to expand its digital twin and enterprise solutions portfolio while continuing to innovate in industrial technology.

Biokraft Foods Raises INR 2 Cr Funding from GVFL

Biokraft Foods, a foodtech startup focused on cultivated meat, has secured INR 2 crore in pre-seed funding from GVFL.

The brand said the investment will support research and development, product innovation, and regulatory clearances as it works toward commercialisation.

Established in 2023 by Kamalnayan Tibrewal, Biokraft is developing structured cultivated meat using biotechnology and 3D bioprinting. Its hybrid approach combines cultivated meat with food-safe ingredients to enhance texture, scalability, and cost efficiency.

The startup claims to have conducted more than 400 consumer trials that showed promising responses. It has also benefited from grants and incubation programs offered by iCREATE, SPTBI, and ICT-NICE.

Biokraft is targeting sustainability-minded consumers along with food manufacturers, retailers, and restaurants seeking alternatives to traditional meat supply chains. Its pipeline includes cultivated seafood and pet food products.

The company is set to compete with domestic alt-protein ventures as well as global players in cultivated meat such as Eat Just and Upside Foods.

PeakAmp Raises INR 12 Cr Funding

PeakAmp, a battery circularity startup, has raised INR 12 crore in a seed funding round led by Caret Capital with participation from IIMA Ventures, Basant Sharma and Group, and other investors.

Founded in 2024 by Vijay Gond and Aditya Sudhanshu, the startup is developing a full-stack solution for end-of-life electric vehicle batteries. Its model covers safe collection, second-life repurposing, and high-purity material recovery, aiming to turn discarded batteries into valuable resources that can support India's clean energy transition.

The startup stated that its technology-enabled platform handles collection, segregation, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries while enabling recovery of critical metals. PeakAmp has developed advanced material recovery processes that it claims achieve more than 99 percent efficiency and purity for metals such as lithium, nickel, and copper. It is also expanding a reverse logistics network designed to trace and safely transport used batteries.

The startup has already completed pilot projects with industry partners and is working to build collaborations across the battery value chain, from logistics and disassembly to recycling and reuse.