Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese footballing legend, announced the launch of his "ForeverCR7: The GOAT" non-fungible token collection in association with Binance, the global cryptocurrency exchange.

The collection will become live today and will comprise 29,327 NFTs available in 20 unique designs spread across four rarity levels- Normal, Rare, Super Rare, and Super Super Rare.

The normal level consists of 4,000 NFTs available in seven designs commemorating a hundred-goal milestone for him, from goal 100 to goal 700. Rare will have six designs and 200 NFTs. This level will have the iconic goals scored by the footballer, including The Backheel (Goal 278), The Knuckleball (Goal 102), and The Game Changer (Goal 605). Super Rare will have six designs and 20 NFTs and will feature some big moments from his career, including the Bullet Header (Goal 712), The Minute Milestone (Goal 404) and A Star Is Born (Goal 1), while Super Super Rare will have seven NFTs in one design representing Ronaldo's greatest goal (The Bicycle Kick; Goal 649).

The 38-year-old took to Twitter to share the news, "I am excited to launch my 2nd collection of NFTs on #Binance!"

Owners of the NFTs from the collection will also get rewards associated with the rarity level. Normal NFT owners will receive a recorded thank you message from the GOAT himself; Rare owners will, in addition, receive a printable signed BinancexCR7 poster; Super Rare owners will, in addition to the two above, also receive a video from the Al-Nassar forward about his particular goal associated with the NFT owned, while Super Super rare owners in addition to all the above will get tickets to upcoming Binance Blockchain Week and a training session with the legend himself.

Binance and Ronaldo announced their partnership in June last year and launched the first NFT collection in November.