Evan Singh Luthra, General Partner, KOL Capital

Evan Singh Luthra's house in Noida, a part of Delhi-NCR, is nothing short of what he dreams, eats and sleeps every day. Not only has he named his pet dog Crypto, but the house is also filled with memorabilia from the crypto and web3 space, rightly reflecting his passion for the new-age business. A man who is always on the go, travelling the world, evan always has another investment waiting at the other end of the city. Entrepreneur's startups catch up with the teen to tech prodigy to know where the buck stops.

Beyond The Exit: The Mind That Sees What's Next

At just 30, Evan Singh Luthra has already lived many lives. He's been a tech founder, investor, blockchain advocate, and a global speaker. With more than 600 companies under his belt and a collective market cap crossing USD100 billion, his credentials sound larger than life. But the real story behind these numbers is far more grounded. It's a story of curiosity, conviction, repeated failures, and an unshakable belief in solving problems that matter. "It was never about building a company just to say I had one or chasing an early exit," Evan says.

"Even as a kid, I was obsessed with solving real-world problems through technology." His journey started at the age of 12. Not with a pitch deck or an investor's call, but with simple apps that responded to the needs he saw around him. One helped his school improve internal communication. Another helped Delhi Metro users navigate the system.

His love for cricket led him to create an app during the 2011 ICC World Cup. None of these were made for fame or money. They were built out of interest and the joy of creating something useful. Looking back, Evan sees those projects as the foundation for everything he does today. "The biggest thing I learned in that first chapter was that real value comes from solving problems and making people's lives better," he reflects. "Success and recognition followed naturally. But the drive was always about value."

Following The Signals Early

Many wonder how Evan consistently identifies trends before they become mainstream. He doesn't call it intuition. He credits it to immersion. "I've travelled to over 100 countries, spoken to thousands of people, and stayed connected with the communities building the future," he says. For him, reading about emerging tech isn't enough. He prefers to be part of the ecosystem, at tending forums, contributing to discussions, and learning directly from people working on the ground. "Staying ahead isn't about being smarter. It's about being present in the right places and listening closely," he adds.

One of his favourite quotes is from Steve Jobs: "You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backward." He believes the dots only make sense in hindsight, but following curiosity is what lays them down in the first place.

The Three-Part Framework

Over the years, Evan has simplified his process of turning ideas into outcomes. He calls it: conceptualise, innovate, execute. He believes that all three are essential, but it is the last one that truly separates a dreamer from a doer. One of his most visible examples is KOL Capital, a venture capital firm he co-founded. What sets it apart is the way it blends investment with influence. Instead of relying on traditional limited partners, KOL Capital brought in people with large social followings to back and promote startups.

"Our LPs don't just provide money," Evan explains. "They actively talk about the startups they support. That kind of visibility and credibility helps startups grow faster." The fund has deployed around 50 million dollars into more than two dozen ventures in just a year. The formula, he says, works because it breaks away from old models and adapts to the speed and style of the current digital age. As he puts it, quoting Thomas Edison, "Vision without execution is halluci nation."

Betting On Big, Even If Risky

Backing over 600 companies might sound like a lot. That's because it is. Evan doesn't pretend every investment was a success. In fact, he's quick to admit that more than 300 of those companies have already failed. "But I don't see failure as something to avoid," he says. "I see it as part of the process." His investment philosophy is simple. If there's even one percent chance that an idea could change the world, he's willing to take the risk. He's particularly drawn to founders who show a deep obsession with the problem they are trying to solve, not just enthusiasm or ambition. "I meet thousands of founders every year," he says. "The ones who succeed are not necessarily the most polished. They are the ones who keep showing up. Again and again."

It's About Mindset, Not Just Skillset

Evan has worked with founders of all backgrounds, many of whom are not technically trained. He doesn't see that as a limitation anymore. Thanks to tools powered by artificial intelligence and low code platforms, he believes anyone can bring an idea to life. "What really matters now is mindset," he explains. "You don't have to know how to code. But you need to be resourceful, willing to learn, and able to keep going after setbacks." He credits his own success to that same kind of resilience. "You only really fail when you stop trying," he says. "The best founders I know fell hard. But they got stronger every time."

Letting Go To Lead

With such a wide portfolio, how does Evan stay involved without micromanaging? "I focus on where I can add the most value," he says. That of ten means strategic support, making key introductions, or helping with fundraising. His day-to-day roles are limited to a few active commitments, such as his position as General Partner at KOL Capital and Minister of IT at Liberland, a micronation that operates on blockchain. He relies on the principle of empowering teams to own their vision. "You can't do everything yourself," he says. "It's better to build the right team, give them space, and step in only when needed." MORE THAN JUST JPEGS For someone who owns Bored Apes, CryptoPunks, and Pudgy Penguins, Evan's understanding of NFTs goes far beyond collectibles.

His project, CasaNFT, takes the concept into the real world. It is a series of co-living spaces for Web3 creators, built in global locations like Tulum, New Delhi, Zanzibar, Puerto Rico, and Melbourne. "NFTs are not just about digital art. They are about ownership, access, and identity," he says. "One day, your driver's license, your land documents, even your health records could live in your wallet as NFTs." He believes that NFTs represent a blend of technology, culture, and financial innovation. And we're just scratching the surface.

The Web3 Question

Many believe the hype around Web3 has cooled off. Evan sees it differently. "I haven't met anyone credible who thinks Web3 is dead," he says. "In fact, we are only beginning to see its real impact." He sees Web3 as more than a trend. It is an infrastructure shift that changes how we think about power, ownership,

