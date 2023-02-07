Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Transfers

Binance will suspend U.S. Dollar deposits and withdrawals from 8 February onwards

learn more about Saptak Bardhan

By Saptak Bardhan

Wikimedia Commons

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, on Monday announced it will suspend U.S. Dollar deposits and withdrawals from 8 February onwards, according to a report

"We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th. Affected customers are being notified directly. 0.01 per cent of our monthly active users leverage USD bank transfers. We are working hard to restart service as soon as possible," said the company.

The US unit of Binance that is regulated by the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network said it has not been affected by the suspension in a tweet. The suspension pertains to non U.S. customers transferring money to or from bank accounts in dollars.

Binance exchange's token BNB's valuation remained steady at $328. There was a sharp spike in outflows from Binance's crypto wallets, as millions of dollars –pegged stablecoins such as Tether and flowed to rival exchanges according to data from Arkham Intelligence

Related Topics

News and Trends Cryptocurrency

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Seven Books To Get Your Hands On To Start Investing

'An investment in knowledge pays the best interest' once noted Benjamin Franklin, and it stands true even after two centuries. Here are seven books to help the novice in you get started on investing

By Paromita Gupta

Thought Leaders

5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth

We've all seen what self-made millionaires look like on TV, but it's a lot more subtle than that. Brian Tracy researched what small daily habits these successful entrepreneurs adopted on their journey from rags to riches.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Growth Strategies

Building a Technology Company Can Be Tough. Here Is the Recipe

'The Zero Hiccup way to Building a Technology Company' lays a blueprint for building a technology company

By Deep Baliyan

Career

60 Second Business Tips: 3 Ways to Boost Confidence

Business development consultant Terry Rice on silencing self-doubt.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

'Don't Go to Mars': Bill Gates Shades Elon Musk's Plans to Spend Money on Mars Missions

The two billionaires have had a longstanding feud after Musk accused Gates of shorting Tesla stocks last spring.

By Emily Rella