CtrlB said that the funding will help accelerate engineering, R&D, and patent filings for its core indexing and compression technology while pursuing enterprise certifications, including SOC 2 and ISO 27001.

CtrlB, a unified data platform that aims to make engineering and security data faster and more to analyze, has secured USD 2.5 million in Seed funding led by Chiratae Ventures with participation from Equirus, InnovateX Fund, Campus Fund, and Point One Capital.

CtrlB said that the funding will help accelerate engineering, R&D, and patent filings for its core indexing and compression technology while pursuing enterprise certifications, including SOC 2 and ISO 27001. The company will also put efforts into expansion in India and the US, deepen partnerships with cloud and DevOps ecosystems, and scale its customer success functions for quicker adoption.

CtrlB's team is also set to grow to 50-60 across distributed systems, DevOps, solution architecture, and US-based sales.

Venkatesh Peddi, Managing Director at Chiratae Ventures, said, "We believe in the disruptive architecture of CtrlB and its potential to change how observability is done today. With storage and retrieval of telemetry data made 10x better, enterprises will now be able to create comprehensive visibility and increase speed at the same time. We're excited to partner with Adarsh and lead CtrlB's seed round in their quest to build a truly differentiated technology from India."

CtrlB said that it targets more than fifty enterprise customers within eighteen months across logistics, fintech, ecommerce, and SaaS, with a long-term vision to become the default observability platform for scale-stage companies, expand into adjacent markets like APM and log analytics, and evolve into a full-stack security plus observability cloud supported by a strong developer ecosystem.

"This funding marks an important milestone in our journey as our mission is to make high-scale observability affordable, fast, and reliable to every engineering team. This investment will allow us to strengthen our platform, deepen R&D, and serve enterprises that need high-performance observability at scale. Our customers want better speed, better economics, and simpler operations. With this round, we are doubling down on improving our customer experience from onboarding to performance to reliability," said Adarsh Srivastava, co-founder and CEO of CtrlB.

Sunder Nookala, Partner, Equirus InnovateX Fund (EIF), said, "With ever-increasing data bloat due to MELTs, there is a gap for efficient ways of ingesting petabytes of data at low cost and the fastest way of querying such ingested data. We are very excited to partner with CtrlB as it precisely solves for ingestion-storage-querying trinity through its proprietary probabilistic indexing and compression algorithm, plus storage-compute as well as compute-compute decoupled design at scale."