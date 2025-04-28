The project is expected to generate around 200 jobs over its phased development, significantly boosting the region's digital and economic landscape.

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, a leading datacenter operators, marked a major milestone with the virtual groundbreaking of its greenfield datacenter in Bhopal. The Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav, presided over the ceremonial event virtually during the Tech Growth Conclave 2025 held on April 27 in Indore, reaffirming the State's commitment to digital innovation and infrastructure development.

The upcoming facility, situated on a 5-acre land parcel at Badwai IT Park allotted by the Madhya Pradesh government, represents a substantial investment of INR 500 crore. The project is expected to generate around 200 jobs over its phased development, significantly boosting the region's digital and economic landscape. Designed to support high-performance cloud computing, AI, and advanced data processing applications, the facility will become a critical pillar in Central India's evolving tech ecosystem.

The datacenter aligns with Madhya Pradesh's forward-looking policy initiatives, including the IT, ITeS & ESDM Investment Promotion Policy 2023, offering up to a 25% capital expenditure subsidy, and the Global Capability Centers Policy 2025, aimed at attracting over 50 global tech centers. These efforts are central to the State's vision of achieving a USD 2 trillion economy by 2047.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman and MD of CtrlS Datacenters, stated, "Our significant investment in this facility is a testament to our commitment to driving India's digital transformation. Madhya Pradesh's visionary leadership, strategic location, and emerging technology talent pool made it an ideal choice. Our datacenter is designed not only for today's digital demands but also as a foundation for future technologies that will drive enterprise innovation."

The AI-ready facility will feature state-of-the-art cooling and security systems, ensuring 24/7 operational reliability and high uptime. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to generate an annual SGST and CGST contribution of INR 7.5 crore each, reinforcing its economic significance to the State.

CtrlS Datacenters currently operates 15 datacenters across eight major markets in India, with a combined capacity of 250 MW. The company continues to expand into tier-II cities and is also eyeing overseas markets, with Thailand being its first international foray.