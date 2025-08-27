Cumin Co. Bags $1.5 Mn Led by Fireside Ventures with Participation from Huddle Ventures

The company said in a release that the funding will be utilized towards R&D, accelerate product innovation, and strengthen manufacturing capacity, with an aim to build deeper market penetration through its direct-to-consumer (D2C) online presence.

Cumin Co., a health-first kitchenware brand with 3 product patents, has announced a fundraising of USD 1.5 million, led by Fireside Ventures with participation from Huddle Ventures.

The company said in a release that the funding will be utilized towards R&D, accelerate product innovation, and strengthen manufacturing capacity, with an aim to build deeper market penetration through its direct-to-consumer (D2C) online presence.

According to Cumin Co.'s financials, it has been able to stay profitable since its inception in 2025. The company has served more than 7000 households across India by providing access to health-focused kitchenware, boasting high-repeat purchase growth at 20 per cent MoM. Over the next 12 months, the company aims to expand its consumer base to more than 1,00,000 households.

Niharika Joshi and Udit Lekhi, Co-Founders of Cumin Co., said, "Kitchenware has been overlooked for far too long in India, even though it's central to every household. Our vision is to reimagine ware by combining rigorous R&D with design and safety. This investment allows us to scale our innovation pipeline and set a new benchmark for healthy kitchenware in India."

ISB–Hyderabad alumni Niharika Joshi and Udit Lekhi bring over two decades of leadership experience to the venture. Joshi most recently served as Vice President – Enterprise at Noise, while Lekhi was Director of Growth, Strategy, and Transformation at Mastercard.

The couple founded Cumin Co. while searching for healthier, baby-food-safe cookware for their own home, where they discovered a significant gap between what was available and what Indian kitchens truly needed to be toxin-free.

Shuchi Pandya, Principal at Fireside Ventures, said, "We believe enduring consumer brands will be built at the intersection of innovation, trust, and cultural relevance. Kitchenware is one of the few categories that sits at the heart of every home, yet it has seen little reimagination in decades. Cumin Co. is positioned to redefine this space by building a brand that elevates everyday cooking, modernizes a stagnant category, and creates lasting consumer trust a global scale."

"The combination of patented IP, toxin-free innovation, and category-first positioning is powerful on its own, but what truly sets them apart is the consistent engagement and the love they've built with their customers. From high repeat rates to a community that actively advocated for them, Cumin Co. is proving innovation backed by customer trust can redefine the category," commented Sanil Sachar, Partner at Huddle Ventures.

Cumin Co. also plans to expand its product portfolio with more than 80 product launches by the year-end to meet demand.