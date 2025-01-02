As part of the deal, Landmark Hospitality Services Limited will also acquire a stake in Curefoods India, reflecting a strategic partnership between the two companies.

Curefoods, a rapidly growing F&B house of brands, has acquired the South and West India operations of Krispy Kreme, the iconic global doughnut and coffee brand, from Landmark Group.

The move marks Curefoods' expansion into premium QSR (quick service restaurant) operations and strengthens its position in India's competitive food market.

Previously managed by Landmark Group, Krispy Kreme's South India operations included nearly 50 access points nationwide. As part of the deal, Landmark Hospitality Services Limited will also acquire a stake in Curefoods India, reflecting a strategic partnership between the two companies.

Ankit Nagori, Founder of Curefoods, said, "We are thrilled to bring Krispy Kreme into Curefoods. The brand's global legacy and strong consumer appeal align perfectly with our vision to diversify and offer high-quality food experiences. This partnership takes us beyond our cloud kitchen ecosystem and into brick-and-mortar excellence."

Curefoods, founded in 2020, has rapidly gained recognition for its diverse portfolio, which includes EatFit, Sharief Bhai, Nomad Pizza, and Olio Pizza. The acquisition of Krispy Kreme signifies its intent to venture into new categories and tap into a loyal customer base.

"We've had a very fruitful partnership with Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation & created a growing and profitable business. And we're delighted to see it join the Curefoods portfolio where, we're certain, it will continue to grow significantly in the years to come," added President of Citymax Hotels Pvt Ltd, and Business Head of Krispy Kreme, K A Madappa.

Metta Capital acted as an advisor to Landmark Group for the transaction, ensuring a seamless process.