Bengaluru-based cyber resilience platform Mitigata has raised USD 5.9 million in a Series A funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Titan Capital and WEH Ventures.

The funds will be deployed to enhance the company's AI-powered security and risk management platform, expand its range of cyber resilience offerings, and scale operations across Indian cities and international markets.

The startup plans to establish three global security operations centers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi to strengthen its AI-driven threat detection, incident response, and managed security services. Part of the funding will also go toward expanding its teams in security, insurance, and compliance.

"Our mission is to build strategic resilience for India's digital economy by driving cybersecurity innovation from within," said Sarthak Dubey, Co-founder and COO. "This supports the vision of a self-reliant digital India, especially in areas critical to national security."

Mitigata was founded by Mohit Anand, Sarthak Dubey, Mayank Morya, and Akshit Kaushik. The founders have experience in leading technology and security roles at organisations such as Meesho, Delhivery, Lenskart, Khosla Labs, and CGI.

The startup offers a unified platform that integrates cybersecurity, risk management, compliance, and cyber insurance. Its services include attack surface monitoring, threat intelligence, dark web and brand monitoring, phishing simulations, governance risk and compliance automation, and cyber risk quantification through its proprietary RELIQ model. It also provides 24x7 SOC monitoring, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, incident response, and digital forensics.

Mohit Anand, Co-founder and CEO, said, "Most businesses still treat cyber insurance and security as separate cost centers, often relying on fragmented vendors and siloed solutions. At Mitigata, we've reimagined and Indianised the model — delivering integrated, high-impact cyber resilience that combines security and insurance into a single, cost-efficient solution tailored to the unique needs of Indian organisations."

Mitigata's cyber insurance services are supported by partnerships with major insurers such as HDFC ERGO, ICICI Lombard, Tata AIG, Bajaj Allianz, and New India Assurance. By aligning insurance coverage with real-time risk data, the firm aims to provide better claims outcomes and faster incident response for its clients.

Currently serving over 500 enterprises across 25 industries, Mitigata positions itself as India's first full-stack cyber resilience platform. Its approach combines advanced AI-driven tools with embedded on-ground expertise, offering organisations both strategic oversight and immediate response capabilities.

Anand Datta, Partner, Nexus Venture Partners, added, "We believe the future of cybersecurity and Insurance is an integrated, full-stack approach. Mitigata is pioneering a new AI led services approach to cyber resilience that covers the entire lifecycle—from prevention and mitigation to risk transfer via insurance. Their model is precisely what Indian enterprises need to thrive securely."