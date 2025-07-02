The IPO will open for subscription on July 4, 2025, and close on July 8, 2025. Priced between INR 153 and INR 161 per equity share with a face value of INR 10 each.

Meta Infotech Limited, a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, has announced the launch of its INR 80.18 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO will open for subscription on July 4, 2025, and close on July 8, 2025. Priced between INR 153 and INR 161 per equity share with a face value of INR 10 each, the offering comprises a fresh issue of 12,45,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of 37,35,000 equity shares, totaling 49,80,000 equity shares. The issue is being managed by Hem Securities Limited, while KFin Technologies Limited serves as the registrar.

Investors can bid in lots of 800 shares, with a minimum application size of 1,600 shares. Allocation has been structured to include 23,37,600 shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 7,02,400 for Non-Institutional Investors (NII), 16,37,600 for Individual Investors (II), 50,400 for employees, and 2,52,000 for market makers.

The proceeds from the IPO will be utilised to fund capital expenditure for new office premises, establish an experience center at the company's registered office, repay certain outstanding borrowings, and for general corporate purposes including growth initiatives and brand building.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Mumbai, Meta Infotech made a strategic pivot to cybersecurity in 2010. Today, it offers a broad suite of cybersecurity services, including Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), database security, endpoint detection and response, cloud security, identity and network security, and managed services.

With over 265 employees as of March 2025, the company operates from offices in Mumbai and Hyderabad and serves clients across sectors such as banking, capital markets, insurance, and IT/ITES.

Financially, Meta Infotech reported robust performance for FY25, with revenue of INR 218.82 crore, EBITDA of INR 22.24 crore, and a profit after tax (PAT) of INR 14.50 crore. The company posted a Return on Equity (ROE) of 32.55% and a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 37.81%, with a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Its order book stood at an impressive INR 573.13 crore as of April 30, 2025.

The company's leadership team includes Venu Gopal Peruri as Chairman and Managing Director, Mohammed Laeek, and Rama Krishna Kishore as Whole-Time Directors.