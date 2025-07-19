Cybersecurity Insurance Market to Hit USD 32.19 Billion by 2030 This surge is fueled by the growing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks particularly ransomware and data breaches pushing businesses to seek financial protection

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The global cybersecurity insurance market is projected to grow from USD 16.54 billion in 2025 to USD 32.19 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.2 per cent, according to a report by MarketsandMarkets.

This surge is fueled by the growing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks particularly ransomware and data breaches pushing businesses to seek financial protection.

With stricter data regulations like GDPR and NIS2 coming into effect, cyber insurance is becoming a key component of compliance strategies. Increased cloud adoption, IoT integration, and hybrid work setups are further amplifying exposure to cyber threats, especially among small and mid-sized enterprises.

The report highlights a growing shift towards packaged cyber insurance policies where cyber protection is bundled with traditional coverage like property or liability insurance. Companies like Chubb, CNA, Travelers, and Liberty Mutual are at the forefront of offering such bundled solutions.

Insurers are increasingly partnering with cybersecurity vendors such as BitSight, RedSeal, SecurityScorecard, and UpGuard to enhance risk assessment and incident response capabilities. These tech partnerships help insurance firms protect their digital assets and maintain compliance with data security laws.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth, driven by rising cyber threats, strict new data protection rules, and rapid digitalisation across sectors. Key insurers expanding in the APAC region include AIG, Allianz, Chubb, and Zurich.

Major players in the global market include Microsoft, Cisco, SentinelOne, Accenture, AXIS Capital, Beazley, Coalition, and Resilience, among others.
