Cybersecurity Startup 1Kosmos Secures USD 57 Mn Series B to Boost AI and Global Expansion The company plans to deploy the fresh capital across three primary areas — go to market initiatives, research and development, and hiring.

Cybersecurity startup 1Kosmos has raised USD 57 million in a Series B funding round from Forgepoint Capital and Origami's Oquirrh Ventures.

The round also included a USD 10 million line of credit from Bridge Bank, with participation from Craig Abod, founder and president of Carahsoft, NextEra Energy Ventures, Gula Tech Adventures, and members of the 1Kosmos management team.

The company plans to deploy the fresh capital across three primary areas — go to market initiatives, research and development, and hiring.

About one third of the new funds will be invested in R&D, with a focus on adding artificial intelligence capabilities to all products. The remaining funds will be used for talent acquisition and expanding the company's presence in key regions.

Founded in 2018 by Hemen Vimadalal and Rohan Pinto, 1Kosmos is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. The company provides blockchain-based, passwordless authentication solutions. Its platform combines identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication to prevent account takeover and identity impersonation. Current services employ live biometrics, verified identity, and phishing-resistant login systems.

The firm operates in North America and the Asia-Pacific region, with plans to strengthen its position in these markets. Expansion into the Middle East is also on the roadmap, with India expected to be a major focus area.

"Identity has become the first step in the kill chain. This investment allows us to strengthen the proactive controls organizations need to prevent impersonation-based attacks, whether it is a sophisticated hacking group or a state-sponsored developer hiding in plain sight," said CEO Hemen Vimadalal.

According to Vimadalal, the evolution of cyberattacks has been accelerated by artificial intelligence, which enables threats such as voice and facial impersonation. This shift has created new opportunities for companies offering advanced identity verification. 1Kosmos has reported tripling its business year on year for the past two years and expects the growth trend to continue.

The company's client base spans financial services, telecommunications, retail, and healthcare sectors. It previously raised USD 15 million in a Series A round in 2021, and the latest funding is expected to support both technology innovation and a wider global footprint.
