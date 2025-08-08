Cyient Semiconductors Signs Channel Partnership Agreement with GlobalFoundries Cyient Semiconductors will facilitate access to GF's advanced manufacturing processes for clients, particularly fabless companies

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cyient Semiconductors has entered into a channel partner agreement with GlobalFoundries (GF), one of the world's largest pure-play semiconductor foundries. The partnership enables Cyient Semiconductors to act as an authorised reseller of GF's semiconductor manufacturing services and technologies.

As part of the agreement, Cyient Semiconductors will facilitate access to GF's advanced manufacturing processes for clients, particularly fabless companies. The company will also offer services such as design enablement, technical consultation, assembly, and testing, with the aim of streamlining the production cycle and helping clients bring products to market faster.

Cyient Semiconductors CEO Suman Narayan said the partnership aligns with the company's broader growth strategy, particularly in sectors such as automotive, industrial, medical, and communications. "This agreement allows us to extend world-class foundry capabilities to emerging semiconductor firms and contribute to accelerating innovation in key industries," he said.

GlobalFoundries, which has been expanding its strategic alliances to serve a wider customer base, views this partnership as an opportunity to reach high-potential yet underserved market segments. "Cyient Semiconductors brings technical depth and customer focus that complement GF's mission," said Samuel Vicari, Chief Customer Officer at GlobalFoundries.

A dedicated team will be set up under the partnership to support clients from early-stage design to production, focusing on ensuring seamless coordination and support throughout the chip development lifecycle.

The collaboration also marks a strategic move for both companies to deepen their footprint across the global semiconductor value chain at a time when demand for customized, energy-efficient silicon solutions is growing.
