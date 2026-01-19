D2C Accessories Brand Salty Raises INR 30.1 Cr Funding The fresh funds will be used to strengthen its core team, widen its distribution presence across e-commerce and commerce platforms, and improve delivery timelines across the country.

D2C accessories brand Salty has raised INR 30.1 crore in a fresh funding round led by MG Investment. Existing backers Anicut Capital, All In Capital and JK Group participated, along with a group of new angel investors.

The startup said the capital will be used to strengthen its core team, widen its distribution presence across e-commerce and commerce platforms, and improve delivery timelines across the country.

Salty currently ships to more than 18,000 pincodes, reflecting demand beyond metropolitan markets.

Founded in 2022 and based in New Delhi, Salty was started by Kanishka Garg, Sonaal Goel and Twishaa Gupta. The brand operates in the affordable accessories segment and primarily sells online, targeting Gen-Z consumers with fashion jewellery and lifestyle products focused on self-expression.

The latest funding comes as the company expands beyond jewellery into new categories such as watches, sunglasses, scarves, belts and bag charms. It is also preparing to launch a new vertical, Salty Bags, and plans to open its flagship offline store as part of its move into physical retail.

In parallel, Salty plans to step up investments in creator-led collaborations and brand partnerships as it scales operations.

Salty competes with accessories brands such as Zaveri Pearls, Voylla and Nykaa Fashion.
