With the fresh funds, the brand aims to accelerate platform expansion, R&D, key talent hiring, and working capital for high-velocity SKUs.

New Delhi-based D2C beauty brand AntiNorm has raised INR 28 crore in a seed funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from existing investors V3 Ventures and Rukam Capital, both of which increased their earlier commitments.

The brand plans to deploy the fresh capital across three key areas. These include expanding its digital and offline distribution platforms, strengthening research and development capabilities, and scaling its direct-to-consumer operations.

A portion of the funds will also be used to hire talent across product development, growth, internal R&D, and operations, as well as to support working capital needs to maintain inventory of fast-moving products.

Founded in 2024 by Aparna Saxena, AntiNorm focuses on high-performance, multifunctional beauty and personal care products aimed at simplifying daily routines for working Indian women. Its initial product lineup includes a dry shampoo, an all-in-one hair cream, and a lip treatment positioned as alternatives to multi-step beauty regimes.

Saxena said, "At AntiNorm, our goal has always been to simplify beauty for women who want results without pressure. The early consumer response has reinforced our belief that there is room for functional innovation in everyday beauty."

Since its launch, the startup claims to have reported early traction, with rising demand across channels and double-digit repeat purchase rates month-on-month.

AntiNorm plans to introduce up to seven new products over the coming year across beauty, personal care, and hybrid categories, with a focus on climate-suited and multitasking formulations.

The Indian beauty and personal care market has seen growing interest in D2C brands addressing convenience and performance, where AntiNorm competes with players such as Mamaearth, Minimalist, Plum, Sugar Cosmetics, and WOW Skin Science.