D2C Discovery Platform Blingg Raises $100,000 In Pre-Seed Funding

The Blingg Platform is currently completely free of cost for D2C Brands, until 31st March 2023

By Teena Jose

Company handout

The direct-to-consumer (D2C) Discovery platform, Blingg has raised a pre-seed round of $ 100,000 from DVC (Decentralized VC ), a collective of specialized syndicates that invest in companies from pre-Seed through pre-IPO. Pavan Kumar, founder of 3PM Ventures, and other angel investors also participated in the round.

"We are currently developing an industry-first technology that will enable D2C brands to reach their Ideal Customers in a 10 times more effective way, addressing the industry-wide concerns around customer acquisition costs. Our current fundraise will boost efforts towards launching our proprietary matchmaking technology for product sampling. We are excited about the future and the impact we can make in the D2C world," Sanil Jain, founder, Blingg.

Since its inception in 2021, Blingg has worked with more than 75 D2C Brands across food, beverage, health, wellness, and beauty, launched over 200 new D2C Products and shipped out more than 10,000 D2C Discovery boxes to its exclusive community of users. The Blingg Platform is currently completely free of cost for D2C Brands, until 31st March 2023, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Blingg caught our attention as it offers brands in the segment a new and cost-effective way to reach their target group and receive detailed data on their campaigns along with valuable feedback on their products. Sanil has a proven successful track record in the industry, has built a great team at Blingg and the response to the new concept has been very encouraging. All combined hit the trifecta and we were eager to invest," said Jeroen Bertrams, general partner at DVC.
