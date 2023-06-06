Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Koparo, a sustainable home and personal hygiene D2C brand, has raised $1.5 million in a pre-Series A round led by Saama Capital. Joining as co-investors are new institutions Fluid Ventures and M Venture Partners along with new angels Rajesh Sawhney (founder and CEO, GSF Accelerator), Sridhar Sankararaman (Multiples PE), and Ramesh Menon (ex-Future Group, Hypercity). The round also saw participation from existing investors DSG Consumer Partners. The funds raised will be strategically deployed to build offline presence, invest in brand building, and drive product innovation.

"The modern Indian home is ready for new cleaning products that are effective yet not laden with harsh chemicals. Several sub-categories within cleaning are already responding well to our proposition. With the backing of some of the best consumer investors, we feel confident of executing well on our category-defining play at Koparo," said Simran Khara, founder, Koparo.

According to an official statement, with the increasing demand for hygiene products, Koparo plans to launch variants of some of its top selling products, building a range of specialty cleaners catering to modern Indian cleaning needs, and introducing kitchen and home cleaning accessories. The company will continue to build depth in the laundry vertical which is the largest sub category in home cleaning and also has plans to launch more pet friendly products.

"With a curated product portfolio of home and kitchen cleaning products, laundry detergents, fresheners and fragrances, and unwavering focus on using natural, better-for-you ingredients, Koparo has grown its monthly revenues by 10 times since our last investment in November 2021. More importantly, they have built a strong brand that is loved and trusted by consumers. Saama is excited to support the brand through its next phase of growth," said Ash Lilani, founder and managing partner, Saama Capital.

The statement further claimed that Koparo aims to further accelerate its growth trajectory as it aims to grow its revenues by 8 times in the next 18 – 20 months by focusing on its core range, expanding distribution points, and introducing products in newer sub-categories.

Founded by Simran Khara, Koparo offers a natural alternative to the regular cleaning products available in the market.