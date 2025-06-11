You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FMCG company Dabur India recently unveiled its refreshed strategic vision to achieve sustainable double-digit CAGR in both topline and bottomline by FY 2027-28. "Our renewed strategy is designed to harness the strength of our core while unlocking future-ready engines of value creation. It represents a fine balance between stability and disruption, scale and agility, and heritage and modernity. With new product formats, enhanced supply chain capabilities, and a renewed focus on customer-centricity, we are confident that our General Trade partners will continue to thrive alongside us as we steer Dabur into the next growth orbit," said Dabur India CEO, Mohit Malhotra.

The company is reaffirming its presence in general trade with its new vision strategy and intends to work with partners to not only tap the emerging opportunities but also ensuring that partners' RoI is protected and enhanced. The company will also invest in tools and programmes to empower the stockiest partners, ranging from predictive analytics for demand planning to simplified onboarding and claims processing systems. These initiatives are designed to make doing business with Dabur easier, faster, and more rewarding.

"As we look to the future, our message is simple: we are with you, we value you, and we grow with you," said Malhotra