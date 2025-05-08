Reinforcing shareholder value, the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of 525 per cent, taking the total dividend for FY25 to 800 per cent.

Dabur India Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of INR 320 crore for the fourth quarter of 2024-25, on revenue of INR 2,830 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company. Despite inflationary pressures and muted urban spending, Dabur reported market share gains across 90 per cent of its product portfolio and capped the fiscal year with a steady uptick in revenue and profit.

The audited financial results showed that full-year revenue rose to INR 12,563 crore from INR 12,404 crore in FY24. On a constant currency basis, the company recorded a revenue growth of 3.6 per cent for the year, even as overall FMCG demand remained soft across markets. Net profit for the year stood at INR 1,768 crore.

"Despite facing some pressures in the India business, our international business enabled us to successfully navigate the complex external environment," said Dabur India Limited CEO, Mohit Malhotra. The international segment emerged as a bright spot, registering 19 per cent growth in the fourth quarter and 17 per cent for the full fiscal year on a constant currency basis.

"We expect consumer demand in India to recover progressively in the coming quarters, both in urban and rural markets. Our business fundamentals remain strong with household penetration gains across Oral Care, Hair Care, Healthcare, Air Fresheners and Food & Beverages businesses," he said.

The company's Foods business grew over 14 per cent in Q4, while Skin & Salon saw an 8 per cent jump and Shampoo recorded a 4 per cent increase. The Badshah portfolio—part of its spice and condiments segment—registered around 11 per cent volume growth during the quarter.

These performance markers translated into solid market share wins. Dabur captured a 261 basis points (bps) increase in Juices & Nectars to end at a 60.6 per cent share. Hair Oils rose by 196 bps to an all-time high of 19.1 per cent. Toothpaste gained 15 bps, air fresheners were up 67 bps, and Dabur Glucose improved by 112 bps.

Malhotra added that the company remains focused on "modernizing our core portfolio, driving premiumization, and plugging white spaces" across Home & Personal Care, Healthcare, and Food & Beverage verticals. "We are refining our Go-To-Market strategy to respond to the changing channel dynamics in urban India," he said.

Reinforcing shareholder value, the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of 525 per cent, taking the total dividend for FY25 to 800 per cent. "In line with our payout policy, the Board has proposed a dividend of INR 5.25 per share, aggregating to INR 1,417.86 crore," said Dabur Group director, P.D. Narang.