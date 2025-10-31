You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FMCG major, Dabur India, reported a 6.5 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of 2025-26 at INR 453 crore, up from INR 425 crore a year ago. The company has launched Dabur Ventures, an investment platform with capital allocation of up to INR 500 crores. The capital would be invested in acquiring a stake in high-potential, new-age digital-first businesses that demonstrate strong growth potential and are closely aligned with the company's long-term strategic vision.

"Our approach will be to invest in new-age future forward businesses in the spaces of Personal Care, Health Care, Wellness Foods, Beverages, and Ayurveda. This initiative underscores our commitment to innovation-led growth, while accelerating our premiumisation journey and opening doors to emerging consumer spaces that define the future of our industry," Dabur India Limited CEO, Mohit Malhotra.

Dabur ended the quarter with a consolidated revenue of INR 3,191 crore, a 5.4 per cent growth over the previous year. "We are entering a new phase of growth, powered by a future-ready strategy and deep consumer trust. We are investing boldly in premiumization, digital transformation, and distribution expansion, three pillars that will define the next chapter of our journey. As macroeconomic indicators turn favorable and GST reforms unlock affordability, Dabur is uniquely positioned to accelerate inclusive growth and reinforce its leadership across segments," Mr. Malhotra added.

Despite GST headwinds, the India business reported market share gains across 95 per cent of the portfolio.

The second quarter saw steady growth across key verticals like Health Supplements, Toothpaste, Hair Care, Skin Care, and Home Care. Riding on growing demand for their flagship Dabur Red Paste and the premium brand Meswak, Dabur's Toothpaste business reported 14.3 per cent growth during the second quarter. The 100 per cent Fruit Juice portfolio under the Real Activ brand grew by over 45 per cent, while the Foods portfolio grew by over 14 per cent. The shampoo portfolio reported an over 9 per cent jump, while the Hair Oils business grew by over 5 per cent. The Skin & Salon portfolio also grew by around 8 per cent while the home care business posted an over 5 per cent growth during the quarter.

In Q2, Dabur's international operations delivered strong growth of 7.7 per cent growth with Dubai at over 17 per cent, UK up by around 48 per cent, Bangladesh at around 16 per cent, US around 16 per cent, Turkey over 18 per cent.

"This performance underscores Dabur's agility in navigating global challenges while staying true to its Ayurvedic roots and innovation-led strategy," added the CEO.