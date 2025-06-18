The fresh capital was raised from Rebalance, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation, Growth Sense, Growth91, and prominent angel investors including Ankit Nagori, Sanjay Suri, Amit Lakhotia, and Mekin Maheshwari.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gurugram-based Darwix AI has raised USD 1.5 million in a seed funding round from Rebalance, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation, Growth Sense, and Growth91.

The round also saw participation from prominent angel investors including Ankit Nagori, Sanjay Suri, Amit Lakhotia, and Mekin Maheshwari.

The startup plans to use the funds for aggressive product development and global market expansion, particularly in the US.

Founded in 2022 by IIM alumni Ajay Sethi and Hanit Awal, Darwix AI offers a first-of-its-kind omnichannel generative AI platform tailored for enterprise sales and service conversations. The brand's core product, Transform+, delivers real-time conversational intelligence, agent assistance, and workflow automation across voice, chat, email, and in-person customer touchpoints—all built on a secure, multi-tenant LLM infrastructure.

"We're building Darwix AI to solve a very real gap in how enterprises enhance sales conversations, across voice, chat, email, and in-person interactions," said Ajay Sethi, Co-founder of Darwix AI. "This fundraise gives us the fuel to double down on product innovation and expand our US footprint."

Already live in India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, Darwix AI is now targeting deeper penetration into the US market. The platform claims to have gained strong traction among BFSI and retail enterprises, where top sector players leverage its AI stack for conversational automation and customer engagement.

"Sales conversations are the heartbeat of any business, and we believe it's time they became smarter, faster, and more contextual," said Aishwarya Malhi and Vikas Kumar, Co-founders at Rebalance. "Darwix AI is focused on creating an 'agent+AI' future, and their momentum in BFSI and retail underscores that potential."

With a proprietary hardware-software AI stack, Darwix AI aims to position itself as a global leader in enterprise generative AI. The fresh capital will also support talent acquisition as the company scales its unified platform to more enterprise use cases in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.