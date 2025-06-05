Production at the Hyderabad site is scheduled to begin in the fiscal year 2028, with expectations to deliver up to two complete fuselages each month once the facility is fully operational

Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) have signed four production transfer agreements to manufacture key sections of the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, in what marks a major development for the country's aerospace sector.

The new facility, to be established by TASL in Hyderabad, will be dedicated to producing high-precision structural components of the Rafale aircraft. These include the front section, central fuselage, complete rear section, and the lateral shells of the rear fuselage. According to the press release issued by Dassault Aviation, this is the first time the Rafale's fuselage production is being shifted outside France.

Production at the Hyderabad site is scheduled to begin in the fiscal year 2028, with expectations to deliver up to two complete fuselages each month once the facility is fully operational. This move is poised to significantly bolster India's defence manufacturing capacity and position the country as a reliable contributor to international aerospace programs.

"For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India," said Eric Trappier, chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation. "Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements."

The agreement also reflects Dassault Aviation's continued alignment with India's 'Make in India' and AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiatives, aimed at increasing domestic industrial capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign imports in strategic sectors.

Sukaran Singh, CEO and managing director of Tata Advanced Systems Limited, said the deal underscores both the maturity of India's aerospace ecosystem and the strength of the Dassault-Tata partnership. "The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems' capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation," Singh said. "It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms."