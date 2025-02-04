Dassault Systemes' Bets On Indian Startups; Says It Can Make Waves Globally

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dassault Systemes' India outlook for 2025 focuses on empowering innovation, sustainability and ecosystem growth. The company's Pune-based 3DEXPERIENCE Lab serves as a hub for fostering local innovation, selecting impactful projects aligned with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The lab supports Indian startups with software, mentorship and access to a global marketplace. Initiatives such as collaborations with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, government of India's flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, provide startups with access to tools and resources they might not otherwise know exist.

"Through our startup program, we engage with thousands of startups globally, including many from India. Our selective lab initiatives focus on driving impactful collaborations, while our broader programs aim to connect startups with key players in the ecosystem. Many startups, for instance, are familiar with only a limited knowledge of software. Our challenge lies in bridging this knowledge gap, ensuring startups understand and leverage the full potential of our offerings, and pairing them with the right partners to maximize their productivity and innovation," said Frédéric Vacher, head of innovation, Dassault Systèmes – founder of 3DEXPERIENCE Lab.

The 3DEXPERIENCE Lab is a startup accelerator and open innovation hub that helps entrepreneurs develop disruptive technologies. It was founded by Dassault Systèmes in 2015. The Indian startup ecosystem is witnessing remarkable trends that hold significant potential to make waves internationally. "One notable area is Life Sciences, where startups like Pacify Medical are innovating with transformative solutions such as spray-on skin for burn victims. These innovations not only address critical healthcare needs but also gain global visibility. Another emerging trend is the fusion of the virtual and physical worlds, particularly in augmented reality, where startups are competing alongside giants like Meta and Apple by offering unique solutions in smart glasses and related technologies," Vacher explained.

Agriculture is another promising sector with startups working on recycling agricultural waste to create sustainable biomaterials, such as wood alternatives, which help reduce pollution and fog caused by crop burning. "Our mission is to protect and nurture planet Earth. This requires industries to transform at scale and for that, they need to meet three critical criteria. First, investors who are committed to sustainability. Second, adopt a system approach, recognizing that every action impacts the broader global system. For example, as automotive companies shift from fuel to electric or hydrogen engines, the entire energy ecosystem—from production to storage and recycling—must be reimagined and simulated to avoid unintended consequences. Third, industries must embrace disruption and think beyond traditional boundaries," he added.

However, there are challenges in attaining these goals. These challenges are deeply rooted in addressing global issues such as pollution, energy transformation, climate change and healthcare. "In India, our 3DEXPERIENCE Lab supports startups that aim to solve these challenges. We help them grow from concept to market and partner with industries to scale their impact. Collaboration is essential and our platform plays an important role in bringing together the stakeholders, including industries, universities and research labs, to contribute their expertise, materials and innovations."

Dassault Systemes' long-term vision for the Indian startup ecosystem focuses on addressing the critical challenge of industrialization, which is a significant hurdle for startups globally. Through its platform and labs, it aims to connect Indian startups with established industrial giants, enabling them to collaborate and scale their innovations effectively. This approach is important for the success of both startups and industries, as it allows them to quickly adopt and implement disruptive technologies in emerging domains. "By this we ensure that startups can transition from ideation to industrialization seamlessly, driving impactful growth for the ecosystem. To date, several Indian startups have benefited from our initiatives, and we remain committed to empower startups and industries alike," he explained.