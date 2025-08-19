Databricks Nears Series K Funding at Valuation Around USD 100 Bn The company expects to use the new capital to accelerate its AI strategy — expanding Agent Bricks, investing in its new database offering Lakebase, and fueling global growth, as per the official release.

Data and AI company Databricks announced that it has signed a term sheet for its upcoming Series K funding round, which is expected to close soon with support from existing investors. The financing places the San Francisco headquartered company at a valuation exceeding USD 100 billion, underscoring growing confidence in its role as a leader in data and artificial intelligence.

The company expects to use the new capital to accelerate its AI strategy — expanding Agent Bricks, investing in its new database offering Lakebase, and fueling global growth, as per the official release.

"We're seeing tremendous investor interest because of the momentum behind our AI products, which power the world's largest businesses and AI services," said Ali Ghodsi, Co-founder and chief executive of Databricks. "Every company can securely turn its enterprise data into AI apps and agents to grow revenue faster, operate more efficiently, and make smarter decisions with less risk. Databricks is benefiting from an unprecedented global demand for AI apps and agents, turning companies' data into goldmines."

Databricks was founded by the original creators of Apache Spark, Delta Lake, MLflow, Unity Catalog, and the Lakehouse architecture. Today, more than 15,000 organisations, including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, and Shell, use the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, with over 60 percent of Fortune 500 companies among its customers.

The company has also strengthened ties with industry leaders. Over the past two quarters, it has expanded or launched partnerships with Microsoft, Google Cloud, Anthropic, SAP, and Palantir. The upcoming funding is expected to further accelerate Databricks' AI research, acquisitions, and customer adoption worldwide.
