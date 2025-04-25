The investment will span across training and enablement, research and development (R&D), and go-to-market initiatives.

Databricks, the global Data and AI powerhouse, has announced a strategic investment of over USD 250 million in India over the next three years to fuel innovation in data and artificial intelligence.

The investment will span across training and enablement, research and development (R&D), and go-to-market initiatives. A key focus area includes increasing local headcount by more than 50% to over 750 employees by the end of the fiscal year.

As part of this commitment, Databricks unveiled the India Data + AI Academy, an ambitious skilling initiative aimed at training 500,000 partners and customers across India in data analytics and AI over the next three years. The self-paced learning platform offers AI-powered tutors, hands-on labs, and certification programs to prepare Indian professionals for an AI-driven future.

"India is emerging as a global AI talent hub, and Databricks is proud to invest in its growing ecosystem," said Rochana Golani, Vice President of Learning and Enablement at Databricks. "The India Data + AI Academy will equip professionals with critical skills in data and AI, ensuring they stay ahead in the AI-driven economy."

Golani also emphasised the importance of strategic collaborations: "Our partners are vital in our learning ecosystem — Accenture, for instance, is featuring Databricks at its Bangalore Connected Innovation Center to help clients prototype and scale next-gen AI solutions."

Databricks has also opened a new 105,000-square-foot R&D facility in Bengaluru at Bagmane Capital Park. This center is expected to be a cornerstone of the company's global R&D network and a catalyst for developing core AI infrastructure.

"India is a vital part of Databricks' future," said Vinod Marur, SVP of Engineering at Databricks. "In less than two years, our Bengaluru R&D center has grown into a dynamic team of over 100 engineers. This year, we plan to hire an additional 100+ engineers to deepen our roots in this vibrant tech community."

Highlighting strong momentum in India, Ed Lenta, SVP & GM for Asia Pacific and Japan, added: "India is one of our key growth markets. With clients like HDFC Bank, Swiggy, and Zepto already on board, our continued investments will help accelerate their data and AI transformation journeys."

With this bold investment, Databricks cements its commitment to India's AI ecosystem and positions itself at the heart of the country's digital future.