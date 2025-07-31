DBS Foundation and The/Nudge Institute Partner to Empower 85,000 Low-Income Households in India This initiative is part of DBS Foundation's broader SGD 1 billion commitment to inclusive growth over the next decade

DBS Foundation has committed SGD 9.98 million (approximately INR 65.56 crore) over four years to a new partnership with The/Nudge Institute, aiming to support 85,000 low-income households in Gujarat and Jharkhand through a structured economic inclusion programme.

The DBS Foundation x The/Nudge Institute Economic Inclusion Programme is designed to provide sustainable livelihood pathways for underserved communities, particularly women, by addressing challenges such as income instability, lack of access to credit, and exclusion driven by gender norms. Using an evidence-based "graduation approach," the programme combines consumption and livelihood grants with 150 weeks of skill-building in areas like agriculture, livestock management, micro-enterprise, and traditional crafts.

A key feature of the initiative is financial and digital literacy. Participants will be equipped to navigate banking systems, develop savings habits, and protect themselves against fraud—critical steps toward financial resilience.

"This programme is about enabling long-term stability, not just meeting basic needs," said Karen Ngui, Head of DBS Foundation. "It's about closing the financial literacy gap and equipping women with the tools to transform their futures."

Atul Satija, CEO and Founder of The/Nudge Institute, added, "By creating a model of economic mobility rooted in skilling and self-reliance, we hope to foster inclusive development at scale."

This initiative is part of DBS Foundation's broader SGD 1 billion commitment to inclusive growth over the next decade. In India, the foundation is also working with Haqdarshak Empowerment Solutions to expand access to welfare entitlements for 500,000 individuals.
