Quantum Simulation Startup BQP Closes USD 5 Mn Seed Round

BQP has raised USD 5 million in a seed funding round led by Monta Vista Capital, with support from several venture capital firms and angel investors.

The funding follows a pilot agreement with the Air Force Research Laboratory's Aerospace Systems Directorate. The capital will be used to enhance BQPhy, BQP's quantum-accelerated digital twin platform, aimed at industries such as aerospace, defense, and semiconductors.

"Our quantum-inspired solvers are setting a new benchmark in simulation technology, bridging today's computational limits and the quantum-ready future," said Abhishek Chopra, BQP's Founder, CEO, and Chief Scientific Officer. "The traction we're experiencing from AFRL/RQ and industry-leading design partners validates the immediate impact and substantial ROI our platform delivers today. We're also making significant R&D progress in quantum-native solvers for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and Machine Learning (ML), paving the way for future simulation workload for the next generation of data centers where HPC and quantum computers operate side by side."

Chopra founded BQP, short for BosonQ Psi, in 2020. The company develops quantum-first simulation software designed for hybrid computing systems. Its flagship product, BQPhy, delivers performance improvements for engineering simulations by leveraging quantum principles even on classical hardware.

Currently headquartered in Syracuse, New York, with a technology hub in Bengaluru, BQP focuses on supporting high-stakes engineering decisions. The company's solvers can be used individually or integrated as part of a full digital twin system.

BQP collaborates with multiple organisations, including the Department of Defense and major aerospace firms. Its partnerships span leading quantum and high-performance computing players such as Intel and IBM. The latest funding brings BQP's total capital raised to USD 6.6 million.

Roger Krakoff, a partner at Monta Vista Capital, noted that BQP addresses longstanding limitations in simulation technology. He added that the company's platform could become a foundational element in the simulation infrastructure as demand increases across advanced technology sectors.

DCG Tech Secures INR 15 Cr in Pre-Series A Round Led by GVF

DCG Tech, a B2B platform specialising in packaging, warehouse solutions, and procurement, has raised INR 15 crore in a pre-Series A funding round. The investment was led by GVF, which contributed INR 10 crore, while Auxano Capital and the company's promoters also participated.

The funds will be used to enhance DCG Tech's platform technology, accelerate growth, and support international expansion. The company, headquartered in Gurugram, issued a statement outlining its focus on scaling operations and strengthening its technological infrastructure.

"With the backing of GVF and other investors, and our roadmap of smart manufacturing, AI-based technology, and sustainable packaging solutions, we are poised to lead the next phase of growth in the B2B commerce space," said Suresh Bansal, founder and CEO of DCG Tech. "Our goal is to become India's most preferred packaging and commerce platform for businesses."

DCG Tech was co-founded in 2005 by Suresh Bansal and Subhasish Chakraborty. The platform serves the packaging needs of MSMEs, e-commerce firms, and quick-commerce brands. Its services include Design to Distribution, Packaging as a Service, EcoPac for sustainable solutions, and the ProPac Platform. These offerings aim to bring efficiency and cost reduction to businesses across sectors.

The company reports over 60,000 customers and has delivered 750 million packaging products. It operates eight fulfilment centres, six sales offices, and a Design and Innovation Centre. Additionally, DCG Tech has expanded internationally with a subsidiary in Dubai.

DCG provides a tech-enabled procurement and distribution platform that features over 10,000 stock-keeping units across 78 categories. This integrated approach supports businesses with end-to-end packaging and logistics solutions.