BQP and DCG Tech Raise Early-Stage Funding for Growth The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Founders of BQP and DCG Tech

Quantum Simulation Startup BQP Closes USD 5 Mn Seed Round

BQP has raised USD 5 million in a seed funding round led by Monta Vista Capital, with support from several venture capital firms and angel investors.

The funding follows a pilot agreement with the Air Force Research Laboratory's Aerospace Systems Directorate. The capital will be used to enhance BQPhy, BQP's quantum-accelerated digital twin platform, aimed at industries such as aerospace, defense, and semiconductors.

"Our quantum-inspired solvers are setting a new benchmark in simulation technology, bridging today's computational limits and the quantum-ready future," said Abhishek Chopra, BQP's Founder, CEO, and Chief Scientific Officer. "The traction we're experiencing from AFRL/RQ and industry-leading design partners validates the immediate impact and substantial ROI our platform delivers today. We're also making significant R&D progress in quantum-native solvers for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and Machine Learning (ML), paving the way for future simulation workload for the next generation of data centers where HPC and quantum computers operate side by side."

Chopra founded BQP, short for BosonQ Psi, in 2020. The company develops quantum-first simulation software designed for hybrid computing systems. Its flagship product, BQPhy, delivers performance improvements for engineering simulations by leveraging quantum principles even on classical hardware.

Currently headquartered in Syracuse, New York, with a technology hub in Bengaluru, BQP focuses on supporting high-stakes engineering decisions. The company's solvers can be used individually or integrated as part of a full digital twin system.

BQP collaborates with multiple organisations, including the Department of Defense and major aerospace firms. Its partnerships span leading quantum and high-performance computing players such as Intel and IBM. The latest funding brings BQP's total capital raised to USD 6.6 million.

Roger Krakoff, a partner at Monta Vista Capital, noted that BQP addresses longstanding limitations in simulation technology. He added that the company's platform could become a foundational element in the simulation infrastructure as demand increases across advanced technology sectors.

DCG Tech Secures INR 15 Cr in Pre-Series A Round Led by GVF

DCG Tech, a B2B platform specialising in packaging, warehouse solutions, and procurement, has raised INR 15 crore in a pre-Series A funding round. The investment was led by GVF, which contributed INR 10 crore, while Auxano Capital and the company's promoters also participated.

The funds will be used to enhance DCG Tech's platform technology, accelerate growth, and support international expansion. The company, headquartered in Gurugram, issued a statement outlining its focus on scaling operations and strengthening its technological infrastructure.

"With the backing of GVF and other investors, and our roadmap of smart manufacturing, AI-based technology, and sustainable packaging solutions, we are poised to lead the next phase of growth in the B2B commerce space," said Suresh Bansal, founder and CEO of DCG Tech. "Our goal is to become India's most preferred packaging and commerce platform for businesses."

DCG Tech was co-founded in 2005 by Suresh Bansal and Subhasish Chakraborty. The platform serves the packaging needs of MSMEs, e-commerce firms, and quick-commerce brands. Its services include Design to Distribution, Packaging as a Service, EcoPac for sustainable solutions, and the ProPac Platform. These offerings aim to bring efficiency and cost reduction to businesses across sectors.

The company reports over 60,000 customers and has delivered 750 million packaging products. It operates eight fulfilment centres, six sales offices, and a Design and Innovation Centre. Additionally, DCG Tech has expanded internationally with a subsidiary in Dubai.

DCG provides a tech-enabled procurement and distribution platform that features over 10,000 stock-keeping units across 78 categories. This integrated approach supports businesses with end-to-end packaging and logistics solutions.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

How to Build Endless Passive Income With This Simple Online Hustle

Autopilot stores aren't just income streams. They are passports to freedom, flexibility and finally working and living on your own terms.

By Polina Beletskaya
Business News

ChatGPT's New Update Can Create PowerPoint Presentations and Excel Spreadsheets for You

The new AI agent can generate Google Sheets and slide decks, making it a powerful new office tool.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Conversive Acquires VoxGenie to Advance Human-Centric Voice AI Across Channels

The move strengthens Conversive's omnichannel capabilities by adding advanced, real-time voice automation to its suite of tools that includes SMS Magic.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

SaaS Startup SocialPilot Acquired by Sweden's group.one in USD 50 Mn Deal

Despite the acquisition, SocialPilot's leadership and operations will remain unchanged. Founders Bagadiya and Mehta will continue to lead the company independently.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Here's How the CEO of the Biggest Bank in the U.S. Spends His Downtime: 'This Gives Me Purpose in Life'

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, 69, recently said that his top three priorities are his family, his country, and his purpose, which is working at the bank — in that order.

By Sherin Shibu