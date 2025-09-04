DE-CIX Launches AI-ready Internet Exchange to Power Real-Time Applications The platform is designed to provide high-performance interconnection for artificial intelligence applications, addressing the surging demand for AI-powered services globally.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

pixabay

DE-CIX, a leading Internet Exchange operator, has announced the launch of the world's first fully integrated AI Internet Exchange (AI-IX).

The platform is designed to provide high-performance interconnection for artificial intelligence applications, addressing the surging demand for AI-powered services globally.

The AI-IX is already live at Europe's largest Internet Exchange in Frankfurt and is being rolled out across all DE-CIX locations worldwide, including India's largest interconnection platform in Mumbai. In its first phase, more than 50 AI-relevant networks, including GPU and inference service providers, have been connected to ensure resilient and low-latency connectivity.

"With various predictions made for millions, even hundreds of millions, of AI agents in the coming years, the need for interconnection services to support their operations is growing massively," said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX. He added that direct interconnection is essential for enterprises to exploit AI's potential in sectors such as robotics, autonomous vehicles, and real-time analytics.

Phase two of the rollout will make the exchange Ultra-Ethernet-ready, enabling distributed AI model training. This move will reduce dependence on centralised data centres by allowing training to take place across metropolitan areas.

"Until now, huge centralised data centres have been needed to quickly process AI computing loads on parallel clusters," explained Dr Thomas King, CTO of DE-CIX. "Ultra Ethernet is driving the trend towards disaggregated computing, enabling more cost-effective and resilient AI infrastructure."

The company said both phases together will position DE-CIX as the first operator to support AI inference and training at a global scale.
