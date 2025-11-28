DealShare Co-founder's Startup Sports for Life Secures INR 21.57 Cr in Series A The investment was led by Fireside Ventures and Genesia Ventures, along with participation from Roots Ventures, TDV Partners and other existing backers.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sports for Life

SFL (Sports for Life) has secured funding of INR 21.57 crore in its Series A round.

The investment was led by Fireside Ventures and Genesia Ventures, along with participation from Roots Ventures, TDV Partners and other existing backers.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to expand its presence, develop new multisport academies and strengthen its technology and coaching systems.

The organisation aims to widen access to structured youth sports as it enters more cities across India. Part of the investment will support the addition of new sports, upgrades to its performance platform and improvements in communication tools.

SFL also intends to build livestreaming systems, introduce monitoring features and use deeper analytics to enhance training.

Founded by DealShare co-founder Sourjyendu Medda and Armaan Tandon, SFL runs a youth sports platform that brings together academies, leagues and technology. Its AI based system captures training and match information to create personalised learning plans and provide coaches with better insights.

SFL currently operates in Mumbai and Pune. The startup says it has coached over 1,500 children and organised tournaments with more than 2000 participants. Its football league drew over 100 teams in its second season. In the coming year, SFL plans to enter Bengaluru and NCR and increase its sports offerings from 7 to 12, including cricket.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae