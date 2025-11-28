The investment was led by Fireside Ventures and Genesia Ventures, along with participation from Roots Ventures, TDV Partners and other existing backers.

SFL (Sports for Life) has secured funding of INR 21.57 crore in its Series A round.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to expand its presence, develop new multisport academies and strengthen its technology and coaching systems.

The organisation aims to widen access to structured youth sports as it enters more cities across India. Part of the investment will support the addition of new sports, upgrades to its performance platform and improvements in communication tools.

SFL also intends to build livestreaming systems, introduce monitoring features and use deeper analytics to enhance training.

Founded by DealShare co-founder Sourjyendu Medda and Armaan Tandon, SFL runs a youth sports platform that brings together academies, leagues and technology. Its AI based system captures training and match information to create personalised learning plans and provide coaches with better insights.

SFL currently operates in Mumbai and Pune. The startup says it has coached over 1,500 children and organised tournaments with more than 2000 participants. Its football league drew over 100 teams in its second season. In the coming year, SFL plans to enter Bengaluru and NCR and increase its sports offerings from 7 to 12, including cricket.