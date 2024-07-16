Get All Access for $5/mo

Decathlon to Launch Decathlon Pulse to Drive Long-Term Growth and Innovation This independent entity will focus on building new businesses, investing in innovative companies, and acquiring forward-looking sports brands.

Global sports brand Decathlon is set to launch Decathlon Pulse, a subsidiary aimed at driving long-term growth and innovation within the sports and wellness market.

This independent entity will focus on building new businesses, investing in innovative companies, and acquiring forward-looking sports brands.

Barbara Martin Coppola, Decathlon Global CEO and Decathlon Pulse Chairwoman, said, "We are thrilled to launch Decathlon Pulse. This marks a significant milestone in our journey to better serve the sporting needs of the customers of tomorrow. Decathlon Pulse is a separate entity but will be complementary to the Decathlon as they work towards the same purpose: to Move People Through the Wonders of Sport. Decathlon Pulse will be dedicated to finding new growth levers and game-changing innovations in the sports market. I can't wait to see what the team achieves in the future."

Decathlon Pulse will be led by CEO Franck Vigo, with Barbara Martin Coppola as Chairwoman, and will complement Decathlon's core activities. The initiative is part of Decathlon's strategy to expand its impact on the sports ecosystem and promote sustainable business models.

Franck Vigo, Decathlon Pulse CEO, added, "Today marks an exciting new journey for us as we launch Decathlon Pulse, driven by a passion for sport and a singular vision to continuously enhance our impact on people's lives. We believe the best way to do so is to build long-term relationships with game-changing companies and people, in which we invest while maintaining their full autonomy to create a better sports industry."

Since 2018, Decathlon claims to have invested close to 400 million euros in capitalistic partnerships, from investments in startups and small companies to the acquisition of majority stakes in premium pure players like AllTricks and Bergfreunde.
