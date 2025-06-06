Decentro Raises INR 30 Cr in Series B Round to Strengthen Financial Infrastructure The Series B round was led by InfoEdge Ventures, with participation from Stargazer Growth (backed by Groww CEO Lalit Keshre) and existing investor Uncorrelated Ventures.

Y Combinator-backed fintech startup Decentro has raised INR 30 crore in its Series B funding round led by InfoEdge Ventures, with participation from Stargazer Growth (backed by Groww CEO Lalit Keshre) and existing investor Uncorrelated Ventures.

The funds will be deployed to enhance enterprise adoption, scale product capabilities, and expand go-to-market initiatives across financial institutions, including banks, NBFCs, digital lenders, and fintech platforms. The investment underscores Decentro's mission to become India's operating system for financial infrastructure.

"Our goal has always been to make financial and banking infrastructure simple, secure, and reliable at scale," said Rohit Taneja, Co-founder and CEO of Decentro. "This fundraise allows us to double down on what's working—deep partnerships with enterprise customers and products that power mission-critical financial flows."

Founded in 2020 by Rohit Taneja and Pratik Daudkhane, Decentro offers a comprehensive API banking platform that enables consumer and business verification, payment collections and disbursals, and AI-powered debt recovery.

The startup claims to process INR 50,000 crore annually in payment volumes and serve over 1,300 businesses.

Recent product innovations include:

  • Scanner: A real-time user profiling and risk assessment engine used across BFSI and e-commerce sectors.
  • Neobot: India's first multilingual AI voice agent for automated debt collections, tackling the nation's INR 10+ lakh crore NPA problem.

Payments remain Decentro's largest revenue driver, with its AI products witnessing rapid adoption.

Signaling its long-term commitment to India, Decentro announced plans to relocate its parent entity from Singapore to India within the next 12–18 months. "This flip is a strong statement of our belief in India's capacity to foster and scale global financial infrastructure companies," said Daudkhane.

The Series B round not only strengthens Decentro's position in India's fintech landscape but also reinforces the emerging investor confidence in infrastructure-first fintech startups—those powering the backend rather than competing for front-end consumer attention.
