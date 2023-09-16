Deepika Padukone Invests In Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters The actor invested an undisclosed amount in an ongoing Series B round

Actor Deepika Padukone has invested an undisclosed amount in specialty coffee chain Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters as part of its ongoing Series B funding round.

The investment has been done through Padukone's investment firm Ka Enterprises. , Ka Enterprises will join a long list of Blue Tokai's investors, which includes A91 Partners, Anicut Capital, 8i Ventures, DSP Blackrock, Negen Capital, Mauryan Capital and White Whale Ventures. Blue Tokai had earlier raised $30 million in a Series B round in January. The brand also raised INR 17 crore from the Anicut Angel Fund in August 2022. Prior to that, it raised close to INR 40 crore from early-stage funds and angel investors in 2020.

"We have followed the brand's growth very closely over the past decade and observed their vision and commitment to quality and innovation and are therefore thrilled to partner with them on their journey of making Indian specialty coffee accessible, delivering unparalleled coffee experiences and putting it on the global map," Deepika Padukone, actor and Founder of Ka Enterprises, said in a statement.

Blue Tokai had said in June that it would use the fresh funding to scale its business further and expand its presence in specialty coffee markets worldwide. It is also working towards launching a slate of new fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products.

Founded in 2013, the brand operates in India and Japan with four roasteries and over 80 physical outlets across major Indian cities and regions including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
