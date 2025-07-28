The funding will be deployed to boost research and development, scale manufacturing, expand the team, and enhance new and existing product lines focused on indigenous defence technology.

Ammunic Systems has raised USD 1.1 million in a seed funding round co-led by India Accelerator and Finvolve.

The funding will be deployed to boost research and development, scale manufacturing, expand the team, and enhance new and existing product lines focused on indigenous defence technology.

The capital infusion is set to support Ammunic Systems' ambition of accelerating its innovation roadmap and advancing India's self-reliance in strategic defence solutions. With a strong emphasis on cutting-edge technologies, the startup is positioning itself as a key player in modern warfare systems.

"This investment from India Accelerator is not just capital; it is a vote of confidence in a mission we have poured our hearts into. At Ammunic Systems, we are not just building defence technologies; we are building belief — that India can lead from the front in securing its own future," said Priyanka Singhal, Founder of Ammunic Systems.

Founded in 2024, Ammunic Systems is headquartered in Bengaluru. The company specialises in the research and development of advanced weapon systems. Its core expertise lies in electronic fuzes, warheads, and munition integration technologies. These products aim to offer precision, safety, and efficiency for current and future defence needs.

Ammunic Systems provides end-to-end solutions across the defence product cycle — from concept design and testing to full-scale production. The startup aspires to become a leading innovator in the defence and aerospace sector by focusing on indigenous manufacturing and next-generation technologies.

The investment community views such ventures as crucial to reducing India's dependency on defence imports. "India is at a critical point in its defence evolution, which makes indigenous technological capabilities national priorities. Ammunic Systems exemplifies the deep-tech innovation needed to strengthen our defence ecosystem," said Ashish Bhatia, Founder of India Accelerator and Co-founder of Finvolve.