The fund will invest through equity and structured-debt and will also invite private participation through co-investment agreements.

The Delhi government has released a draft of the Delhi Startup Policy 2025.

The draft proposes an INR 200 crore venture capital fund to support new businesses in their early stage and to strengthen Delhi as a startup hub.

The draft policy also lists several financial incentives. These include 100 percent reimbursement on lease rentals for co-working spaces, support for patent filing, reimbursement of exhibition costs, and a monthly operational allowance of INR 2 lakh for up to one year.

The policy has set a goal of creating 5,000 startups by 2035. It will focus on sectors like healthcare, hospitality, fintech, robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, drones, gaming, and augmented reality. Plans include setting up incubation centres, fabrication labs, and co-working spaces with financial and operational support.

A Policy Monitoring Committee led by the Commissioner of Industries will manage approvals and implementation. Feedback from entrepreneurs, experts, and the public is open until September 3, 2025.