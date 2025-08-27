Delhi Government Proposes INR 200 Cr Fund to Boost Startups The fund will invest through equity and structured-debt and will also invite private participation through co-investment agreements.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rekha Gupta

The Delhi government has released a draft of the Delhi Startup Policy 2025.

The draft proposes an INR 200 crore venture capital fund to support new businesses in their early stage and to strengthen Delhi as a startup hub.

The fund will invest through equity and structured-debt and will also invite private participation through co-investment agreements.

The draft policy also lists several financial incentives. These include 100 percent reimbursement on lease rentals for co-working spaces, support for patent filing, reimbursement of exhibition costs, and a monthly operational allowance of INR 2 lakh for up to one year.

The policy has set a goal of creating 5,000 startups by 2035. It will focus on sectors like healthcare, hospitality, fintech, robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, drones, gaming, and augmented reality. Plans include setting up incubation centres, fabrication labs, and co-working spaces with financial and operational support.

A Policy Monitoring Committee led by the Commissioner of Industries will manage approvals and implementation. Feedback from entrepreneurs, experts, and the public is open until September 3, 2025.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

India's Battery Industry Demands a Business Strategy Prioritizing Long-Term Growth

Established as well as up-and-coming Indian companies are becoming highly dependent on China, according to former trade negotiator Ajay Srivastava.

By Samvid Vaidya
News and Trends

Jewellery Brand Nuyug and Grocery Startup Anmasa Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds for growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Why Indian Cybersecurity Startups Are Struggling to Match Silicon Valley Counterparts: Saket Modi Explains

Since India hasn't produced many global product companies, there aren't enough people here who know how to build products the right way, says Saket Modi, Co-founder & CEO, Safe Security

By Shivani Tiwari
Business News

Low Cost Business Ideas

Looking on how to start a small business but don't have much money? Our low cost startup ideas will help you plan a business to fit your budget.

Science & Technology

This AI-Driven Scam Is Draining Retirement Funds—And No One Is Safe, According to the FBI

A three-phase phishing scam utilizes a team of impostors — and so far has drained an estimated $1 billion from the savings accounts of seniors.

By David James