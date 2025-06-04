Delhi to Allow Only BS-VI, CNG, or EV Commercial Vehicles from November 1: Delhi CM Further bolstering enforcement, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed at all entry points and petrol pumps to detect and intercept end-of-life vehicles contributing to air pollution.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

In a sweeping move to combat Delhi's chronic air pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday unveiled the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025, announcing that only BS-VI, CNG, or electric commercial vehicles will be permitted to enter the city starting November 1 next year.

"From November 1, 2025, any vehicle that comes to Delhi will have to be a BS6, CNG, or EV commercial vehicle," Gupta stated during a press conference, quoted by ANI, marking a firm policy shift aimed at curbing vehicular emissions in one of the world's most polluted cities.

The plan, launched ahead of World Environment Day, outlines a series of aggressive measures, including artificial rain through cloud seeding, strict surveillance on polluting vehicles, and a city-wide greening campaign. "Environment Day is very close, and air pollution in Delhi is a matter that is related to all of us. For years, we have been suffering from air pollution," Gupta said. "We have a dream – Clean Delhi, Green Delhi, Healthy Delhi."

Among the key interventions, Delhi is set to witness its first artificial rain in the coming months. "Very soon, Delhi will have its first artificial rain through cloud seeding," Gupta confirmed. The project will be piloted in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, with the government already signing a Memorandum of Understanding for the initiative. "For example, the Delhi government has signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur, which is based on cloud seeding and artificial rain, which we have approved to start as a pilot project," she added.

To curb dust pollution, the government plans to deploy mist sprayers across pollution hotspots and make anti-smog guns mandatory on all commercial high-rises. "It will be mandatory to install anti-smog guns on all high-rise buildings, especially commercial buildings above 3,000 metres, malls, hotels, etc.," Gupta said.

Further bolstering enforcement, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed at all entry points and petrol pumps to detect and intercept end-of-life vehicles contributing to air pollution. "As soon as the vehicle comes in the range of these cameras, it will be known that this vehicle is end-of-life... so they will be traced and stopped immediately," Gupta explained.

To enhance the city's green cover, the government will roll out the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign on June 5 with an ambitious target of planting 70 lakh saplings this year. "Our aim is for Delhi to get better air. Delhi air should be good; people should prefer to stay in Delhi instead of going out," she concluded.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

6 Hidden Costs of Scaling Your Business Too Quickly

Rapid growth can be exciting, but it can also come with hidden costs. Here's what founders need to know.

By Andreas Jones
Business News

McKinsey Is Using AI to Create PowerPoints and Take Over Junior Employee Tasks: 'Technology Could Do That'

Over 75% of McKinsey employees now use the internal AI tool Lilli, which safely handles confidential information.

By Sherin Shibu
Health & Wellness

Is Your Team Stressed-Out or Burned-Out? There's a Big Difference.

Current trends predict burnout will become increasingly more prevalent in the coming years.

By Elizabeth Pearson
News and Trends

Hyundai and Kia Exit Ola Electric, Sell Stake for INR 690 Cr

The two auto giants, part of the same South Korean group, had invested USD 300 million in Ola Electric in 2019.

By Entrepreneur Staff