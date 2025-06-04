Further bolstering enforcement, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed at all entry points and petrol pumps to detect and intercept end-of-life vehicles contributing to air pollution.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a sweeping move to combat Delhi's chronic air pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday unveiled the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025, announcing that only BS-VI, CNG, or electric commercial vehicles will be permitted to enter the city starting November 1 next year.

"From November 1, 2025, any vehicle that comes to Delhi will have to be a BS6, CNG, or EV commercial vehicle," Gupta stated during a press conference, quoted by ANI, marking a firm policy shift aimed at curbing vehicular emissions in one of the world's most polluted cities.

The plan, launched ahead of World Environment Day, outlines a series of aggressive measures, including artificial rain through cloud seeding, strict surveillance on polluting vehicles, and a city-wide greening campaign. "Environment Day is very close, and air pollution in Delhi is a matter that is related to all of us. For years, we have been suffering from air pollution," Gupta said. "We have a dream – Clean Delhi, Green Delhi, Healthy Delhi."

Among the key interventions, Delhi is set to witness its first artificial rain in the coming months. "Very soon, Delhi will have its first artificial rain through cloud seeding," Gupta confirmed. The project will be piloted in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, with the government already signing a Memorandum of Understanding for the initiative. "For example, the Delhi government has signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur, which is based on cloud seeding and artificial rain, which we have approved to start as a pilot project," she added.

To curb dust pollution, the government plans to deploy mist sprayers across pollution hotspots and make anti-smog guns mandatory on all commercial high-rises. "It will be mandatory to install anti-smog guns on all high-rise buildings, especially commercial buildings above 3,000 metres, malls, hotels, etc.," Gupta said.

Further bolstering enforcement, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed at all entry points and petrol pumps to detect and intercept end-of-life vehicles contributing to air pollution. "As soon as the vehicle comes in the range of these cameras, it will be known that this vehicle is end-of-life... so they will be traced and stopped immediately," Gupta explained.

To enhance the city's green cover, the government will roll out the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign on June 5 with an ambitious target of planting 70 lakh saplings this year. "Our aim is for Delhi to get better air. Delhi air should be good; people should prefer to stay in Delhi instead of going out," she concluded.