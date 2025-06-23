It offers a mix of transport options, from two-wheelers for small parcels to three and four-wheelers for larger shipments

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Delhivery has rolled out its on-demand intracity delivery service, Delhivery Direct, in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, following a trial run in Ahmedabad. The company confirmed the launch marks its official entry into the rapidly growing space for same-day, hyperlocal logistics in India's two largest urban markets.

Delhivery Direct allows customers to schedule local deliveries with pickup times as short as 15 minutes. It offers a mix of transport options, from two-wheelers for small parcels to three and four-wheelers for larger shipments. The service is geared toward a broad range of users, including individual consumers and small businesses, reflecting a shift in the logistics landscape as convenience and speed become baseline expectations.

"We are now fully live with Delhivery Direct across NCR and Bengaluru—two of the largest markets for on-demand intracity service in India—and will rapidly expand to key metros," said Sahil Barua, managing director and CEO of Delhivery. "This launch completes the spectrum of offerings to our customers who can now use us for intracity needs as well."

The company is positioning the service not only as a logistics solution but also as a platform to generate income and flexibility for delivery partners. According to Delhivery, its existing network infrastructure will be used to support flexible working hours and new earning opportunities.

Available via mobile app on both Android and iOS, Delhivery Direct also enables intercity parcel shipments, expanding its reach beyond local deliveries. Users can send packages to over 18,800 pin codes across India directly from their doorstep, leveraging the same app interface.

Delhivery's move comes amid a wider race among logistics providers to dominate the last-mile delivery space in urban India. The expansion of Delhivery Direct could signal a broader push by the company to entrench itself deeper into the consumer delivery space, traditionally dominated by food and grocery like Swiggy, Zomato, and Zepto etc.