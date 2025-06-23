Delhivery Launches On-Demand Intracity Delivery It offers a mix of transport options, from two-wheelers for small parcels to three and four-wheelers for larger shipments

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Delhivery has rolled out its on-demand intracity delivery service, Delhivery Direct, in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, following a trial run in Ahmedabad. The company confirmed the launch marks its official entry into the rapidly growing space for same-day, hyperlocal logistics in India's two largest urban markets.

Delhivery Direct allows customers to schedule local deliveries with pickup times as short as 15 minutes. It offers a mix of transport options, from two-wheelers for small parcels to three and four-wheelers for larger shipments. The service is geared toward a broad range of users, including individual consumers and small businesses, reflecting a shift in the logistics landscape as convenience and speed become baseline expectations.

"We are now fully live with Delhivery Direct across NCR and Bengaluru—two of the largest markets for on-demand intracity service in India—and will rapidly expand to key metros," said Sahil Barua, managing director and CEO of Delhivery. "This launch completes the spectrum of offerings to our customers who can now use us for intracity needs as well."

The company is positioning the service not only as a logistics solution but also as a platform to generate income and flexibility for delivery partners. According to Delhivery, its existing network infrastructure will be used to support flexible working hours and new earning opportunities.

Available via mobile app on both Android and iOS, Delhivery Direct also enables intercity parcel shipments, expanding its reach beyond local deliveries. Users can send packages to over 18,800 pin codes across India directly from their doorstep, leveraging the same app interface.

Delhivery's move comes amid a wider race among logistics providers to dominate the last-mile delivery space in urban India. The expansion of Delhivery Direct could signal a broader push by the company to entrench itself deeper into the consumer delivery space, traditionally dominated by food and grocery like Swiggy, Zomato, and Zepto etc.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Amazon Launches At-Home Diagnostic Services in India

The diagnostic platform offers more than 1,000 tests and operates with a network of seven laboratories. Sample collection is available at home within 60 minutes, and reports for routine tests are delivered digitally in as little as six hours.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Amazon Tells Thousands of Employees to Relocate or Resign

Amazon says the move to bring teams together will make them more "effective."

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

MakeMyTrip Raises $3.1 Billion to Cut Stake of Chinese Backer Trip Group

he transaction, completed just days after the company's fundraising plans were announced, marks the largest capital raise by a new-age tech firm in Asia-Pacific since Paytm's $2.5 billion IPO in 2021

By Entrepreneur Staff