Dell Unveils Redesigned AI PC Portfolio Dell's refreshed portfolio of Pro 13 and 14 Premium or the versatile Pro 14 and 16 models, ensures users can harness AI power without compromise

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies has announced a refresh of its AI PC portfolio, unveiling the Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max to meet the growing demand for AI-enabled performance across today's diverse and dynamic workplaces. As per a press release, the redesigned lineup is built on a multi-silicon strategy featuring Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen, and Qualcomm Snapdragon Copilot+ AI PCs, offering organizations the flexibility to scale productivity and efficiency on their own terms.

This move reaffirms Dell's position as one of the top providers of commercial AI PCs, with its focus clearly set on delivering smarter, faster, and more responsive computing experiences. The updated devices promise on-device AI capabilities that help streamline everyday workflows while unlocking creative and operational potential across industries.

"Silicon innovation powers on-device AI, driving productivity and creativity for IT leaders, professionals, and users alike," said Indrajit Belgundi, senior director and general manager, client solutions group, Dell Technologies India. "With our redesigned AI PC portfolio and the broadest range of silicon options, Dell empowers organizations to optimize workflows and scale their innovation."

At the heart of Dell's strategy is the Dell Pro AI Studio, described as the most complete toolkit available for AI PC development. Tailored for developers, it simplifies and accelerates the deployment of AI applications, enabling businesses to innovate with speed and precision. Coupled with Dell's AI Factory, which integrates infrastructure, services, and software, the offering ensures that organizations of any size can build AI capabilities aligned with their goals.

Dell's AI-first approach extends beyond laptops. The new lineup includes micro, slim, and tower form factor desktops that pack serious computing power with AI-optimized NPUs, allowing for energy-efficient, high-performance computing in any workspace. And with the addition of the Dell Pro Plus (P Series) and UltraSharp (U Series) monitors, Dell is elevating the visual experience, offering top-tier display technology that prioritizes eye comfort and productivity.

Whether it's the sleek Dell Pro 13 and 14 Premium or the versatile Pro 14 and 16 models, Dell's refreshed portfolio ensures users can harness AI power without compromise.
