Devyani International to Merge Sapphire Foods to Scale Operations The approval process is expected to take about 12 to 15 months.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

KFC and Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods India Limited will be merged into Devyani International Limited, another major restaurant franchisee, as the two companies seek scale amid a slowdown in consumer spending. The companies announced the proposed merger in a statement on Thursday, January 1.

The move comes at a time when fast food operators in India are facing pressure from weakening same store sales and rising costs. High living expenses have led consumers to cut back on eating out and food delivery, affecting revenues and margins across the sector.

Under the proposed deal, Devyani International will issue 177 equity shares for every 100 shares held by Sapphire Foods shareholders. Devyani expects the combined entity to generate annual synergies of INR 210 crore to INR 225 crore from the second full year after the merger becomes effective.

As part of the transaction, group company Arctic International will acquire around 18.5 per cent of Sapphire Foods' paid up equity from existing promoters, with an option to assign this stake to a mutually agreed investor.

The merger will require approvals from stock exchanges, the Competition Commission of India, National Company Law Tribunals, and shareholders and creditors of both companies. The approval process is expected to take about 12 to 15 months.

Both Devyani and Sapphire are franchise partners of Yum Brands and together operate more than 3,000 outlets in India and overseas. Their portfolio includes KFC and Pizza Hut formats, and they compete with players such as Westlife Foodworld and Jubilant Foodworks.

"Upon completion, the transaction will result in Devyani International becoming one of the largest quick service restaurant operators in India," the filing stated.

"The consolidation of Devyani International Limited and Sapphire Foods India Limited marks a significant milestone and a decisive leap forward in our growth journey, resulting in DIL holding franchise rights across the entire Indian market for KFC and Pizza Hut brands. The merger also adds a strong international presence in Sri Lanka, which complements our existing overseas operations," said Ravi Jaipuria, Non-Executive Chairman of Devyani International Limited.

Financially, both companies have faced pressure in recent quarters. In the quarter ended September, Sapphire's consolidated total costs rose 10 percent year on year to INR 768 crore, while Devyani's expenses increased 14.4 percent to INR 1,408 crore.

Devyani reported a net loss of INR 21.9 crore, while Sapphire posted a net loss of INR 12.77 crore respectively.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae