This round, part of a larger USD 8-10 million funding push, will primarily focus on scaling operations in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Dezy had previously raised USD 23 million in a Series A round in 2022.

Dezy, formerly known as Smiles.ai, has secured an additional USD 6 million in funding from Alphawave, Chiratae Ventures, and Peak XV's Surge to expand its clinic network.

Founded in 2019 by Hitesh Kakrani and Dr Jatin Kakrani, Dezy aims to revolutionise dental care by making it more consumer-centric and accessible through innovative technology. The startup is backed by notable investors, including Spring Marketing Capital, MBX Capital, and Lenskart's Peyush Bansal and Amit Chaudhry.

Dezy utilises proprietary technology and a team of expert healthcare professionals to offer high-quality, cost-effective dental services. It provides care through a range of options, including online consultations, clinic visits, and at-home services.

The company claims to serve over 3,000 patients monthly and conducts more than 5,000 diagnoses across cities like Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Indore.

In 2023, the company rebranded itself to Dezy to stand out in a market crowded with dental clinics using the word "smile" in their names. "The transition from Smiles.ai to Dezy was a natural progression," said Prasantha Vadan, Founding Partner, Brand and Growth, Dezy. The new name reflects their broader vision while continuing to serve their existing Smiles.ai client base.