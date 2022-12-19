DGCA Adds New Features To eGCA Portal

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Aviation regulator DGCA has introduced new features on its e-governance platform for stakeholders, reported PTI.

Pexels

"The eGCA, a single window e-governance platform, has been enhanced to further improve the ease of doing business in the civil aviation ecosystem," said a senior DGCA official, quoted the report.

The new features include the facility to fetch pilots' flying hours on a real-time basis that will also help in faster processing of license applications. Besides, the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) database has been integrated with the civil aviation ministry's heli-sewa portal that will allow speedier processing of landing requests. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), operators are now issued the certificate of airworthiness with respect to newly inducted aircraft at foreign delivery locations through the regulator's eGCA portal for ferrying the planes to India.

The move will eliminate manual interventions. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) developed an API through which various airlines would channel their pilot data from their system to eGCA. "Out of eight airlines which participated in the integration process, IndiGo has already implemented this interface. Indigo pilots' flying records are now getting directly populated in e-logbook in eGCA software from IndiGo's AIMS software," it added.

Other airlines, including Air India/Air India Charters, Air Asia, Go First, SpiceJet, Vistara and Blue Dart are in the final stages of testing and are expected to implement the same in another one to two months, the report said. The eGCA handles more than 300 services related to DGCA.