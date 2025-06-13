The training, delivered in collaboration with Edunet Foundation—Shell's implementation partner—aims to equip students and faculty with critical capabilities in the fast-growing sectors of green energy and e-mobility

The Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has partnered with Shell India to launch a nationwide green skills and electric vehicle (EV) training initiative. According to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the program was rolled out on June 12, 2025, and will be implemented across selected Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

The training, delivered in collaboration with Edunet Foundation—Shell's implementation partner—aims to equip students and faculty with critical capabilities in the fast-growing sectors of green energy and e-mobility. The program offers a tiered training model: a 240-hour advanced EV technician course at four NSTIs, a 90-hour job-focused EV skills course at 12 ITIs supported with Shell-backed EV labs, and a 50-hour introductory green skills module for additional ITIs without lab infrastructure.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for MSDE and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, underlined the broader significance of the initiative. "Our collaboration with Shell India reflects the government's deeper commitment to aligning skilling with sustainability," he said. "Green energy, electric mobility, and the broader climate transition are not just environmental imperatives—they represent a generational opportunity for India to lead through innovation, talent, and enterprise."

The effort also includes a "Training of Trainers" module that will upskill over 250 instructors, ensuring the continuity of expertise within the vocational education ecosystem. Certifications co-branded by DGT and Shell will be issued to participants, with structured placement support designed to improve employment outcomes.

Highlighting the operational scope of the initiative, Trishaljit Sethi, Director General of DGT, emphasized the integration of emerging technologies into vocational education. "By integrating Electric Vehicle technologies into vocational training, we are ensuring that our students gain hands-on experience aligned with real-world demand," she said. "This initiative will significantly strengthen the employability of our youth in the green mobility sector."

Shell India's Chairperson and Senior Vice President for Shell Lubricants, Asia-Pacific, Mansi Madan Tripathy, stressed the company's focus on enabling community growth through practical training. "Equipping youth with green energy skills is an important step towards building a lower-carbon future," she stated.