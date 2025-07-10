The hub aims to bring together farmers, technologists, researchers, innovators, and stakeholders from state agricultural departments, academia, and agri-tech startups to co-create and adopt region-specific, scalable solutions.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a major step towards modernising Indian agriculture, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Skill Development and Education Shri Jayant Chaudhary jointly inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Agritech Innovation Hub and Agritech Startup and Technology Showcase at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology (SVPUAT), Meerut today.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Surya Pratap Shahi, Cabinet Minister for Agriculture in Uttar Pradesh, Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar, and Dr K.K. Singh, Vice Chancellor of SVPUAT.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan lauded SVPUAT for designing an education system that responds to the changing needs of the agriculture sector. "The dream of a developed India cannot be fulfilled without prosperous villages and empowered farmers," he said. "This innovation hub is a meaningful and historic step toward that vision."

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering tech-led agricultural innovation nationwide. Highlighting the Union Budget's announcement of a Centre for Excellence in AI for Agriculture, he said, "The responsibility given to IIT Ropar has now taken shape through this hub. The soul of India lies in its farms. We must empower our farmers with cutting-edge technology."

Pradhan emphasised the need for chemical-free and natural farming, especially in light of global food challenges and climate change. "This hub will accelerate the transformation of India's agricultural economy, particularly in North India," he added.

Jayant Chaudhary underlined the hub's role in empowering rural youth and enabling farmers to become leaders in precision agriculture. "True transformation begins when innovation takes root in the soil," he said. "This is more than a project, it's a movement. Farmers, startups, and researchers will now co-create solutions that are both sustainable and scalable."

He added, "Technology becomes truly meaningful when it remains grounded in the reality it aims to change. This hub reflects that vision."

The event included a Technology Demonstration at SVPUAT's Model Smart Farm, where an MoU was signed between IIT Ropar and SVPUAT to promote academic and research collaboration in agritech. An exhibition showcased the work of 20 agritech startups, and several progressive farmers were felicitated for their contributions to sustainable agriculture.

The Agri-tech Innovation Hub is equipped with IoT-enabled sensors, smart irrigation, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. Backed by IIT Ropar's Cyber-Physical Systems Lab with a support of INR 75 lakhs, the hub aims to build a collaborative ecosystem that connects farmers, technologists, and innovators.

Workshops and training sessions will be conducted regularly, engaging Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to ensure the practical adoption of innovations on the ground.

This initiative marks a pivotal moment in Indian agriculture where innovation meets tradition to ensure that farmers not only feed the nation but also thrive within a sustainable, tech-enabled future.