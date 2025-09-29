The company aims to raise INR 10.08 crore through fresh issue of 14 lakh shares.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dhillon Freight Carrier Limited (DFCL) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) for subscription on 29 September 2025, with the issue set to close on 1 October 2025.

The company is offering 14,00,000 equity shares through the bookbuilding route, raising INR 10.08 crore at a price of INR 72 per share with a face value of INR 10.

The IPO is a completely fresh issue intended to generate funds for business expansion. The proceeds will be utilised for fleet growth, acquisitions and other general corporate requirements.

As per the proposed schedule, allotment of shares will take place on 3 October, refunds will be initiated on 6 October, and the company is expected to list on the BSE SME platform on 7 October 2025.

Investors can bid for a minimum lot of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereafter.

Finshore Management Services Limited is serving as the Lead Manager of the issue, while Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited has been appointed as the Banker to the Issue. Kfin Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is handling registrar responsibilities and J Mukherjee & Associates is the Legal Advisor.

DFCL currently operates 62 vehicles across regions including West Bengal, Bihar, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The company's revenue rose from INR 24.73 crore to INR 25.22 crore in the last fiscal year, while profit after tax increased from INR 1.09 crore to INR 1.73 crore, registering a 58 percent annual growth.