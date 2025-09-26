The issue is scheduled to open on September 29, 2025, and close on October 1, 2025, with a proposed listing date of October 7, 2025.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dhillon Freight Carrier Limited (DFCL), a regional logistics and transportation company, has announced that its Board of Directors has approved the Prospectus dated September 20, 2025, for submission to the Registrar of Companies, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the SME Platform of BSE Limited.

The company intends to raise INR 1,008.00 lakhs through a fresh issue of up to 14,00,000 equity shares at a fixed price of INR 72 per share.

The issue is scheduled to open on September 29, 2025, and close on October 1, 2025, with a proposed listing date of October 7, 2025.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised to expand DFCL's fleet, fabricate containers and vehicles, and support general corporate purposes.

Key intermediaries for the issue include Finshore Management Services Limited as Lead Manager, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited as Banker to the Issue and Sponsor Bank, KfinTechnologies Limited as Registrar, and J Mukherjee & Associates as Legal Advisors.

According to audited financial results for the fiscal year 2024–25, DFCL reported a total income of INR 2,522.15 lakhs, EBITDA of INR 367.23 lakhs, and profit after tax of INR 172.98 lakhs. The company's net worth stood at INR 522.82 lakhs, with a debt-equity ratio of 0.64.

Founded in 2014, DFCL operates under the brand name DFC Logistics and offers road transportation services including Parcel/Less-than-Truck-Load, Contract Logistics, and Fleet Rental and Leasing.

The company serves industries such as textiles, consumer goods, paints, and chemicals across East and North India. The promoters include Karan Singh Dhillon, Karamveer Singh Dhillon, and Joyce Singh Dhillon.