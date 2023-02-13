Diabetes Reversal: Myth or Fact? This Startup Offers Answers

Breathe Well-being claims to help users prevent, manage and reverse Type 2 Diabetes through its "clinically-proven" DigitalTherapeutics program that offers personalised lifestyle changes across diet, fitness, and mental wellness

Fitness enthusiasts Rohan Verma and Aditya Kaicker witnessed their respective parents suffer from health complications and medication-related issues on account of Type 2 Diabetes for years until the two devised a health management program based on diet, exercise and meditation.

"Gradually, their HbA1c levels reduced and they've been off medication since. We were inspired by our parents' success in reversing Type 2 Diabetes and thought to help lakhs of Indian patients replicate the results," claims Rohan Verma, co-founder and CEO, Breathe Well-being.

According to him, Breathe Well-being helps users prevent, manage and reverse Type 2 Diabetes through its "clinically-proven" DigitalTherapeutics program that enables patients to make personalised lifestyle changes across diet, fitness, and mental wellness. A team of endocrinologists, diabetes specialists, engineers, designers, fitness coaches and dieticians helps patients control their blood glucose levels, reduce HbA1c and progressively end reliance on medications.

"Diabetes reversal was considered a myth and we are on a mission to change that. We have proven it scientifically by publishing clinical evidence across leading international journals such as American Diabetes Association and European Society of Endocrinology and helping more than 50,000 Indian patients across over 1,000 towns and cities reverse Type 2 Diabetes," claims Verma.

In the early days, fundraising proved challenging for Breathe Well-being: while the founders were unsure of what their Go To Market strategy would be, investors struggled with the idea of patients paying for online health programmes. "Over time, satisfied patients generated a strong word of mouth and referral became our strongest growth lever, especially in the non-metros. This growth in customer base made it easier to raise funds," states Verma. Last month, the startup raised INR 6 million in a pre-series B round co-led by 3One4 Capital, Accel and General Catalyst.

According to Verma, COVID-19 acted as a strong trigger to make many people try digital health solutions such as Breathe Well-being, which claims that its unique coach-led community-first approach sets it apart from competitors. Over the next 12-18 months, the startup aims to expand its team by three times and foray into other metabolic disorders such as PCOD and hypertension among Indian households.

"Focus on designing a solution that addresses a real problem faced by customers, be it in health, finance or clean energy. Getting the PMF right should be the top priority. If you are able to delight your customers with your final offering, the rest will simply fall into place," Verma offers in friendly advice to fellow entrepreneurs looking to break into the digital healthcare sector.