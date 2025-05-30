Founded in 2007, DiFACTO is a leading automation solutions provider across industries, with manufacturing in Bengaluru and Pune, a Gurugram sales office, and a US subsidiary in Michigan.

DiFACTO Robotics and Automation Pvt Ltd, a leading player in industrial automation and robotics, today announced the acquisition of the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) portfolio for the RoboFinish operations of Grind Master, marking a significant step in DiFACTO's strategic growth.

"We are constantly seeking cutting-edge and globally competitive technologies," said Ajay Gopalaswamy, Founder and CEO of DiFACTO. "The RoboFinish portfolio presents significant synergies with our existing offerings, strengthening our position in the market. DiFACTO will continue to support RoboFinish's existing users through its customer-focused engineering team."

Grind Master, headquartered in Aurangabad and founded by Milind and Mohini Kelkar, has over four decades of innovation in metal finishing. Its RoboFinish line—developed over the last 14 years by CEO Sameer Kelkar—offers robotic solutions for grinding, finishing, deburring, and machining.

"We pioneered breakthrough developments in robotic grinding and finishing operations, leveraging our profound domain knowledge," said Sameer Kelkar. "Having delivered over 150 RoboFinish solutions globally, we are confident that DiFACTO will further develop these technologies and reach a broader customer base."

Founded in 2007 by Ajay Gopalaswamy, Yogesh Kumar, and Anil Satapathy, DiFACTO has emerged as a key automation partner across industries such as automotive, machine tools, and consumer goods. The company operates manufacturing units in Bengaluru and Pune, with a sales office in Gurugram and a US subsidiary in Michigan.

Srinivas Baratam, Managing Director of StakeBoat Capital, noted, "Acquisition of RoboFinish technologies bolsters our solution offerings and expands our global footprint. DiFACTO is poised to become a global leader in robotic automation."

Singhi Advisors acted as the financial advisor to the transaction.