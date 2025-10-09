The Series B round was led by IvyCap Ventures with participation from LC Nueva, InfoEdge Ventures, Woori Venture Partners, and the company's promoters and family.

New Delhi-based digital entertainment company Rusk Media has secured INR 103 crore (approx. USD 12 million) in its Series B funding round.

With this latest infusion, Rusk Media has raised around USD 21.5 million to date, including its USD 9.5 million Series A funding led by DAOL Investment and Audacity Ventures.

Founded in 2019 by Karanvir Sofat, Mayank Yadav, and Shantanu Singh, Rusk Media focuses on creating digital entertainment content tailored for Gen Z and millennial audiences.

It specialises in producing and distributing social and OTT content across multiple formats, including web series, unscripted shows, micro-dramas, and live events.

The company plans to utilise the new capital to expand into key international markets, including the US, Europe, and the EMEA region. It also aims to develop fresh entertainment IPs for global viewers.

Rusk Media leverages proprietary technology and AI-enabled workflows to enhance production efficiency, distribution reach, and audience engagement.

Over the years, Rusk Media has released more than 50 seasons across 20 titles and retains ownership of most of its intellectual properties. Popular shows under its banner include Battleground, Playground S4, Engaged, The Society, School Friends, and Roomies. Its business platforms—Rumble (B2B) and the Alright App (B2C)—collectively generate nearly one billion monthly views across social media and OTT platforms.

Financially, Rusk Media reported a 40.6% rise in revenue to INR 56.8 crore in FY24 while cutting losses by 56% to INR 28.7 crore. In FY25, the company achieved revenue of INR 100 crore.

Rusk Media's key Indian competitors include Pocket Aces, The Viral Fever (TVF), and FilterCopy.