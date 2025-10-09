Digital Entertainment Firm Rusk Media Secures USD 12 Mn to Enter Global Markets The Series B round was led by IvyCap Ventures with participation from LC Nueva, InfoEdge Ventures, Woori Venture Partners, and the company's promoters and family.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rusk Media Team

New Delhi-based digital entertainment company Rusk Media has secured INR 103 crore (approx. USD 12 million) in its Series B funding round.

The round was led by IvyCap Ventures with participation from LC Nueva, InfoEdge Ventures, Woori Venture Partners, and the company's promoters and family.

With this latest infusion, Rusk Media has raised around USD 21.5 million to date, including its USD 9.5 million Series A funding led by DAOL Investment and Audacity Ventures.

Founded in 2019 by Karanvir Sofat, Mayank Yadav, and Shantanu Singh, Rusk Media focuses on creating digital entertainment content tailored for Gen Z and millennial audiences.

It specialises in producing and distributing social and OTT content across multiple formats, including web series, unscripted shows, micro-dramas, and live events.

The company plans to utilise the new capital to expand into key international markets, including the US, Europe, and the EMEA region. It also aims to develop fresh entertainment IPs for global viewers.

Rusk Media leverages proprietary technology and AI-enabled workflows to enhance production efficiency, distribution reach, and audience engagement.

Over the years, Rusk Media has released more than 50 seasons across 20 titles and retains ownership of most of its intellectual properties. Popular shows under its banner include Battleground, Playground S4, Engaged, The Society, School Friends, and Roomies. Its business platforms—Rumble (B2B) and the Alright App (B2C)—collectively generate nearly one billion monthly views across social media and OTT platforms.

Financially, Rusk Media reported a 40.6% rise in revenue to INR 56.8 crore in FY24 while cutting losses by 56% to INR 28.7 crore. In FY25, the company achieved revenue of INR 100 crore.

Rusk Media's key Indian competitors include Pocket Aces, The Viral Fever (TVF), and FilterCopy.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

LG Electronics IPO Closes Today, Tata Capital GMP Drops

LG Electronics' INR 11,607-crore initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics, which opened on October 7, is set to close today, October 9. The grey market premium (GMP) for Tata Capital has seen a notable decline.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Creencia Consulting Launches Maiden Fund with INR 100 Cr AuM

Within the next six to twelve months, the company plans to double its AuM, by onboarding strategically aligned investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

India's Satcom Sector: An Opportunity Laced With Challenges

A balanced regulatory approach is crucial, one that supports both public and private players and drives innovation

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Triton Valves Eyes Rs 1,000 Cr Revenue in the Next 3-5 Years

Over the last 5 years (2020-25), Triton achieved a robust CAGR of 21.3 per cent, more than doubling its revenue from INR 229.63 crore to INR 488.37 crore.

By Ayushman Baruah
Technology

The Smart Enablers: Pulkit Khurana and Siddharth Sikka, co founders, Battery Smart

Battery Smart is transforming the EV landscape through its innovative battery swapping technology, addressing key challenges such as range anxiety and limited charging infrastructure

By Shrabona Ghosh