SaaS learning and skilling platform, Disprz has raised $30 million in its Series C funding round. The round was led by Lumos Capital Group and 360 ONE Asset (IIFL) with participation from Kae Capital, KOIS and Dallas Venture Capital. The funds raised in the round will be utilized for global market expansion and product development, including the integration of Generative AI across the learning and skilling cycle.

"Disprz is at the forefront of innovation in the learning and skilling space. Our platform can solve any capability-building or upskilling problem for any kind of workforce. With the world ready to be disrupted by generative AI and with organizations increasingly realizing that upskilling and reskilling are not the mandate of just HR but every function, we are ready to steer towards becoming India's first centaur (profitable $100 million company) in our platform category in the next 4-5 years," said Subbu Viswanathan, co-founder and CEO, Disprz.

In an official statement, the company further added that it also plans to accelerate its success in the markets it operates in through bigger and localized go-to-market teams, building brand awareness in the new era of skill-based talent management.

In addition to market expansion and product development, Disprz aims to form strategic partnerships and make strategic acquisitions. The company plans to partner with the broader learning and people-tech ecosystem, including HCM players, people reward platforms, learning content players, assessment players as well as global HR consulting companies, the platform stated.

"Disprz provides the rare combination of breadth in product with their learning management system, learning experience platform, and frontline enablement offerings, to meet a spectrum of customer needs and also a depth of product quality to ensure its serving customers with the highest level of product innovation. Disprz is uniquely positioned in the large corporate learning segment, having demonstrated leadership in markets in Asia and the Middle East with a multifaceted quality product that can compete globally," said Rohan Wadhwa, managing director, Lumos Capital Group.